Dog's Reaction to Old Apartment Balcony vs. His New Backyard Warms Hearts

A video of a dog being given access to his new backyard has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received 3.5 million views.

The clip was posted by @kodatheminidood, the TikTok account of Koda the mini labradoodle—a crossbreed between a Labrador and a miniature poodle. The dog's former home had an apartment balcony, but the new home has a backyard.

The video began with the dog shown sitting on a cushion on a small outdoor deck. The pup was seen looking through what appeared to be railings on a gate.

A message overlaid on the clip read: "POV [point of view] Your apartment dog gets his yard" as the pup was seen sitting in front of a sliding door that was opened for him. The dog was then seen running out onto the grass, excitedly circling the perimeter of the yard.

A caption shared with the post said: "I think Koda approves of his yard, what do you think?"

Having backyard space can be vital for some pet owners, especially those who are unable to walk their dogs frequently or those living in places where there may not be many green spaces.

An April 2022 study in Japan said that "owning and caring for dogs can be challenging, especially for those residing in urban areas."

The study, published in the online journal Frontiers in Public Health, concluded that "dog ownership and dog walking have been found to promote physical and mental health in several ways. The design of the surrounding built environment can facilitate or hinder the expected health benefits of owning a dog."

The study also said that "while most of the health benefits of dog ownership are derived from dog walking, not all owners walk their dogs."

Research done in the U.S. found that 30 percent of dog owners had not walked their dogs in the past week, the study said.

In an April 2021 article for the American Kennel Club, professional dog trainer Stephanie Gibeault said it's important to teach your pup boundaries, which are crucial for safety reasons, especially outdoors.

"Your dog shouldn't be free to escape the yard and roam into a busy roadway or encounter wild animals," she said.

The viral video has clearly had an emotional impact on TikTok users.

Jennifer Gregory wrote: "We're all just out here working to give our dogs a better life," in a comment that got 32,300 likes.

User caroesco20 noted: "Yard?! you mean football field?! so happy for him!"

Galey Alix asked, "Why am I crying," while xo_colunga said, "I'm not crying."

CaldwellsAtTheBeeches wrote: "The happiness I can't, little nugget x"

H3arts wrote: "Awwwwww he's so happy!!! He's doing the happy zommies! we work hard for our furbabies! spoil them coz they're [with us] for a short time."

