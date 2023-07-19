Why It's Getting Harder for Hollywood Couples to Stay Together

A celebrity relationship expert has weighed in on the recent wave of famous couples breaking up.

Singer Ariana Grande and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, are one of the recent couples to separate, while Modern Family star Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are divorcing after eight years.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," Vergara and Manganiello said in a statement to media on Monday.

"As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello, and Ariana Grande recently split from their long-time partners.

Other big names to call it quits in 2023 after many years together include Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, Billy Porter and Adam Smith, Avril Lavigne and fiance Mod Sun, and Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth, just to name a few.

Relationship expert Sherri Murphy, who founded the dating site Elite Connections International, said celebrity relationships seem to be busting up more recently due to social media.

"It is getting much harder for couples to stay together when they are both in the entertainment business," Murphy told Newsweek.

"Everyone dotes on celebrities and they can do no wrong. In the real world we know that being in a relationship can be hard, and no one is right all the time. If you can imagine two people living together, that have giant egos and always used to getting their way. It equals disaster."

Murphy added that constant scrutiny either from paparazzi or on social media can take its toll on a celebrity relationship.

"Everyone they talk to is shown to the world in a distorted and exaggerated way. An innocent encounter can be blown out of proportion," she said.

"And last but not least, if you're an attractive celebrity, people go after you.

"They don't know what you're like as a person and don't care. It's easy to be taken advantage of and ruin any relationship you already have. Many people try to get close to them to make fast money. Being a celebrity has its perks, but it's not an easy life for sure."

Murphy did point out some celebrity couples who have stood the test of time such as David and Victoria Beckham, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, and Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick.

"It's always been hard for celebrities to maintain a relationship... They have to be committed, and strong people and you won't know if a couple has succeeded until they are older," Murphy explained.