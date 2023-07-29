U.S.

Armed Nazi Group Protests Pride Event Featuring Drag Show

By
U.S. Neo nazis Protests LGBTQ Pride Wisconsin

An armed Neo-Nazi group protested a Pride in the Park event in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Saturday afternoon that featured a drag story time and drag shows.

Video journalist Oliya Scootercaster took to Twitter on Saturday to document the protest and wrote, "BLOOD TRIBE group marching in Watertown Wisconsin protesting Pride in the park." In her videos, one Neo-Nazi group member can be seen carrying a weapon. It is immediately unclear if more members were armed. Newsweek has not been able to independently verify if the group seen in the video is Blood Tribe.

According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Blood Tribe is described as "a neo-Nazi group with semi-autonomous chapters in the United States and Canada. Blood Tribe promotes hardline white supremacist views and openly directs its vitriol at Jews, 'non-whites' and the LGBTQ+ community."

Drag events have been targeted by right-wing activists across the United States in recent months, with a particular focus on those accessible to children. In Tennessee, Republican lawmakers have voted to ban "adult cabaret performance" from public property, or any location which could be viewed by a child, with similar legislation being proposed in a number of other states like Kentucky and Oklahoma.

Newsweek has reached out to the ADL for comment via email.

In another one of Scootercaster's videos on Saturday, the group could also be heard chanting, "No pedos in our streets," and "there will be blood, blood, blood." Later on in the same video, a member of the group can be seen yelling, "Pedophiles get the rope!" in the face of a bystander. Newsweek has also reached out to the Watertown Police Department via phone for comment.

While speaking to Watertown Daily Times on Thursday about Pride in the Park, Trent Kangas, president of Unity Project of Watertown and one of the event's organizers, told the newspaper, "We want to be a beacon for those who can't be themselves publicly and we want to show them Watertown is a safe place for them." Newsweek has reached out to Kangas via Facebook for comment.

Meanwhile, Pride in the Park was also called out on Twitter by the account Gays Against Groomers.

"Our team has gone inside the Watertown, WI event. Here is a sampling of what children are being subjected to. Shame on the parents that bring them here. Shame on those in our community that think this is okay. PRIDE IS NOT FOR KIDS," Gays Against Groomers tweeted on Saturday afternoon.

In a separate tweet, Gays Against Groomers added, "Watertown is a tiny little town. The population is slightly over 20,000 people. This is not just happening in the big cities. It's a cancer that has spread EVERYWHERE."

Pride flag
A person waves a LGBTQ+ Pride flag in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on June 26 in Washington, D.C. An armed Neo-Nazi group protested a Pride event in Watertown, Wisconsin, on Saturday afternoon that featured drag story time as well as drag shows. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Independent journalist and filmmaker Ford Fischer also documented the protest and tweeted on Saturday, "Update: I only managed to livestream on Facebook, but armed Neo-Nazis from 'Blood Tribe' showed up here at the pride event in Wisconsin. I'll have video up here ASAP."

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC