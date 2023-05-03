Atlanta Shooting Leaves One Dead, Police Hunt for Suspect

An "active shooter" situation in Atlanta, Georgia, on Wednesday left at least one person dead and multiple others injured as police continue to search for the suspect.

"APD is investigating an active shooter in the area of 1110 W Peachtree St NW. Please shelter in place, or stay out of the area," the Atlanta Police Department said in one tweet. "Update as of 12:42pm - We are working an active shooter situation inside a building on West. Peachtree St, between 12th St and 13th St. We are aware of multiple people injured. No suspect is in custody."

In another tweet, Atlanta police shared photos of the suspect in the shooting and said that the individual is "still at large."

The shooting comes less than a month after a shooting in Louisville, Kentucky, at the Old National Bank. That shooting left five victims dead and police engaged with the shooter. The shooter was identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon and police in Louisville said that he was fatally shot by officers.

A suspect in shooting that left multiple people injured in Atlanta on April 3, 2023. Atlanta police said they were responding to reports of an active shooter and posted photos of a suspect. Atlanta Police Department via Twitter

In another update on Wednesday afternoon, Atlanta police said that one person was pronounced dead at the scene and three others were transported to a nearby hospital.

"Based on our preliminary investigation, these are photos believed to be of the active shooter. Anyone with any information on this person's whereabouts is asked to call 911. The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached. (3/3)," Atlanta police said.

In a photo posted on Twitter by Rob DiRienzo of WAGA in Atlanta, several law enforcement officials can be seen walking down a street.

"BREAKING: Several people have been shot Midtown Atlanta in an active shooter situation. Shooter is still at large," the tweet said.

Update 5/3/23, 1:42 p.m. ET: The headline of this story has been updated to reflect that one victim has died.