Louisville Bank Manager Witnessed Mass Shooting on Video Chat

A manager at the Old National Bank in Louisville witnessed the recent mass shooting while on video chat.

While speaking with CNN, bank manager Rebecca Buchheit-Sims said that she was on a Microsoft Teams video chat with other members of the bank when the shooting occurred on Monday morning.

"Shortly after the meeting started, the gunman, which is an employee, started shooting up the conference room," Buchheit-Sims told CNN. "I witnessed people being murdered. I don't know how else to say that...I'm just as much in shock and disbelief and was in disbelief as I watched it unravel."

On Monday, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, a former employee at the Old National Bank, opened fire and killed four individuals on the scene. The four individuals were identified as Tommy Elliot, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Joshua Barrick, 40, and Juliana Farmer, 45. On Monday evening, the Louisville Metro Police Department identified a fifth victim that died following the shooting as 57-year-old Deana Eckert.

Picture shows the area where a shooting took place in downtown Louisville, Kentucky, on April 10, 2023, leaving five dead, plus the gunman, and nine hospitalized, according to police. On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, a manager at the Old National Bank told CNN that she witnessed the shooting on video chat. LEANDRO LOZADA/AFP via Getty Images

Sturgeon was identified as the shooter by Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel on Monday. Gwinn-Villaroel also said that the 25-year-old was fatally shot by responding officers.

"Here's what we know so far: Calls came in for an active aggressor around 830 this morning in the 300 block E Main at the Old National Bank," the LMPD said in a series of tweets on Monday. "Officer we're on scene in minutes...There is no longer a danger to the public."

Following the shooting, there was ongoing speculation about the suspect on social media, with many users sharing screenshots of a LinkedIn Profile believed to be associated with Sturgeon. The profile stated that he attended the University of Alabama from 2016 to 2020 and a spokesperson for the school told Newsweek that they had a student on record with the same name that attended the school through the same years listed on the LinkedIn profile.

Gwinn-Villaroel also confirmed on Monday that Sturgeon livestreamed the shooting incident on social media and said, "We're hopeful that we can have that incident removed."

A spokesperson for Meta, the parent company of Instagram and Facebook, told Newsweek yesterday that they are in contact with law enforcement and "quickly removed the livestream of this tragic incident this morning."

In a statement obtained by Newsweek, Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan said, "There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured."

Newsweek reached out to the LMPD for updated information on Tuesday.