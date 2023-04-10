Who Is Connor Sturgeon? Louisville Bank Shooter

Police in Louisville, Kentucky, identified 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon as the suspected shooter on Monday that left four individuals dead and nine others injured.

On Monday afternoon, Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) Interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel said that officers engaged with Sturgeon at the Old National Bank on Monday morning and fatally shot him. Police also confirmed that Sturgeon worked at the bank.

A LinkedIn profile believed to belong to Sturgeon listed his employment as starting about a year and eight months before the shooting. The profile listed his alma mater as the University of Alabama. A spokesperson for the University of Alabama confirmed to Newsweek that a student by the same name attended the school from 2016-2020, the same dates listed on the LinkedIn profile in question. However, the spokesperson could not confirm the student in their records was the alleged shooter.

During an earlier press conference, officials with the LMPD said the shooter was deceased. LMPD later confirmed that Sturgeon was shot by police. The four victims were identified as Tommy Elliot, 63, Jim Tutt, 64, Joshua Barrick, 40, and Juliana Farmer, 45.

Andy Beshear, the governor of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference after a gunman opened fire at the Old National Bank building on Monday in Louisville, Kentucky. Police identified 23-year-old Connor Sturgeon as the suspected shooter that left four individuals dead. Luke Sharrett/Getty

On Monday morning, police first confirmed that they were responding to a shooting at the 300 block of East Main Street, which was later revealed as a bank. "There is no longer an active aggressor threat. The suspected shooter has been neutralized," the LMPD said in a tweet later on in the morning.

The shooting on Monday comes shortly after a school shooting occurred last month in Nashville, Tennessee, that left three children and three adults dead.

In a series of tweets on Monday, the LMPD shared new details of the shooting and said that officers first received the call of an "active aggressor" at around 8:30 a.m. local time. Officers with the LMPD were on the scene within minutes of the report, the tweets said.

"Total deceased is 5. At least 6 more were transported to UL hospital," the LMPD tweeted at the time, adding that "there is no longer a danger to the public." During a press conference on Monday afternoon, police said that the five individuals who died included the suspected shooter and the four victims.

While speaking to reporters, Humphrey said officers "encountered active gunshots still being fired inside the location," shortly after arriving on scene.

Newsweek reached out to the LMPD for further comment via email and phone.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information becomes available.