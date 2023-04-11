U.S.

Body Camera Video Shows Louisville Police Take Out Shooter Within Minutes

By
U.S. Louisville Shooting Mass shootings Body Cameras

The Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) released body camera footage on Tuesday showing officers take out the Old National Bank shooter within minutes.

The videos captured the body camera footage of the two LMPD responding officers, identified as Officer Nickolas Wilt and Officer Cory "CJ" Galloway, arriving at the scene and immediately working to stop the suspect. Wilt was struck by the suspect's gunfire while Galloway is seen running for cover and firing back at the suspect just a few minutes later. In Galloway's body camera footage, he can be heard saying that the subject is down and he eventually walks toward the bank's entrance. The suspect is blurred out but a rifle can be seen lying on the ground nearby.

During the press conference where they showed the body camera footage, LMPD Deputy Chief Paul Humphrey said Wilt "never hesitates". NPR reported that Wilt was a rookie officer who had been sworn in less than two weeks ago and was shot on his fourth shift as an officer.

Warning: This video may be disturbing to some viewers.

The release of the video comes just one day after police responded to the shooting at the Old National Bank and fatally shot suspect Connor Sturgeon, 25.

On Monday, police said that Sturgeon, a former employee at the bank, had traveled to the scene with an AR-15-style rifle, livestreaming while he shot at numerous bank employees and patrons. The shooting left at least five victims dead, four of whom were pronounced dead on scene. The bank's manager said she was watching on a conference call when the shootings took place.

Louisville Body Cam
Law enforcement officers respond to an active shooter at the Old National Bank building on April 10, 2023 in Louisville, Kentucky. According to reports, there are multiple fatalities and injuries. The shooter died at the scene. On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, the Louisville Metro Police Department released body camera footage of officers engaging with the Old National Bank shooting suspect. Luke Sharrett/Getty

The victims were identified as Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, James Tutt, 64 and Deana Eckert, 57.

The LMPD also previously announced that Officer Nickolas Wilt was in critical condition following the shooting.

"Officer Nickolas Wilt, a new officer to the LMPD, ran towards the gunfire today to save lives. He remains in critical condition after being shot in the head," the LMPD said in a tweet on Monday. On Tuesday, an official with the University of Louisville hospital said that Wilt remained in critical condition.

Read more

Many of the victims who were killed on Monday were employees at the Old National Bank which prompted the bank's CEO Jim Ryan to issue a statement.

"There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured," Ryan said in the statement, which was obtained by Newsweek. "On behalf of everyone at Old National, I also want to acknowledge and thank Louisville law enforcement, the medical community and state and local officials for their incredible response to this tragedy. And finally, we ask you to please continue to pray for all those affected."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

