Did Louisville Shooter Connor Sturgeon Leave a Note? What We Know

By
U.S. Kentucky Shooting Mass shootings Gun Violence

Amid the investigation into the Louisville mass shooting, there has been ongoing speculation if suspected shooter, Connor Sturgeon, left a note prior to opening fire at the Old National Bank.

On Monday, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon was identified as the mass shooter that left at least five individuals dead at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky. Sturgeon was an employee at the bank and Louisville Metro Police Department interim Chief Jacquelyn Gwinn-Villaroel confirmed that he livestreamed the shooting on social media.

Citing anonymous sources close to the investigation, CNN reported that Sturgeon had left a note to his family prior to the shooting. During a press conference on Tuesday, Kentucky Congressman Morgan McGarvey said, "This investigation is dynamic, it is ongoing but we know the shooter purchased an AR-15 rifle on April 4."

"We know he left a note, we know he texted or called at least one person to let them know he was suicidal and contemplating harm," the congressman added.

Louisville Shooter Connor Sturgeon Leave a Note
Police officers gather outside the front entrance of the Old National Bank building after a gunman opened fire on April 10, 2023, in Louisville, Kentucky. According to reports, there are multiple fatalities and injuries. The shooter died at the scene. On Tuesday, April 11, 2023, Louisville Metro Police officials were asked about reports that suspected shooter Connor Sturgeon left a note prior to the shooting. Luke Sharrett/Getty

However, later on in the press conference, police officials were asked about the note and Gwinn-Villaroel said, "I don't want to confirm that right now."

When reached for further comment on the possibility of a note, a spokesperson for the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) told Newsweek, "That is still part of the investigation."

On Tuesday, police said they executed a search warrant at Sturgeon's residence but could not share what they recovered due to the ongoing investigation.

Shortly after the shooting, four victims—Joshua Barrick, 40, Thomas Elliot, 63, Juliana Farmer, 45, and James Tutt, 64—were pronounced deceased on scene. On Monday evening, a fifth victim, Deana Eckert, 57, was also pronounced deceased.

The shooter was also engaged by LMPD officers shortly after arriving on scene. A motive for the shooting has not yet been revealed by police.

Several others were injured in the shooting including two LMPD officers who were first to respond to the scene.

In a tweet on Monday, the LMPD said, "Officer Nickolas Wilt, a new officer to the LMPD, ran towards the gunfire today to save lives. He remains in critical condition after being shot in the head."

On Tuesday, hospital officials said that Wilt remained in critical condition as he was being treated for his injuries.

A manager at the Old National Bank spoke to CNN on Tuesday and explained that Sturgeon had a "monotone personality."

"His temperament is pretty low-key. I've never seen the kid get angry or upset about anything in public. He was pretty much just relaxed," the manager, Rebecca Buchheit-Sims, told CNN.

Buchheit-Sims also said she witnessed the recent mass shooting while on video chat.

