News

Author of Poem Removed From Florida School Fires Back

By
News Schools Books Education Joe Biden

Poet Amanda Gorman spoke out after her poem The Hill We Climb, which she recited at President Joe Biden's presidential inauguration, was removed from an elementary school in Miami-Dade County, Florida.

The poem was pulled from the elementary school and made accessible to the district's middle-schoolers instead. The switch followed a complaint from a parent who raised concerns about references to "critical race theory" and "hate messages" in a series of books, including the poem that launched Gorman to national prominence in January 2021.

The removal comes amid debate over which content is appropriate for elementary-schoolers. Halls of knowledge across the United States have faced accusations of banning books, particularly those that feature diverse characters. Critics say these bans are meant to silence people of color and the LGBTQ+ community, but proponents of these policies say they protect children from learning about topics not deemed age- appropriate. According to the American Library Association (ALA), book bans increased 40 percent in 2022.

Gorman condemned the school's banning of her poem in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.

Amanda Gorman speaks out over poem ban
Amanda Gorman recites her poem "The Hill We Climb" during President Joe Biden's inauguration in Washington, D.C., on January 20, 2021. Gorman on Tuesday spoke out after her poem was banned from a Florida elementary school. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Gorman wrote she is "gutted" by the decision to remove her poem from the elementary school, which she said was caused by only "one parent's complaint." She called attention to most of the books subject to bans as being written "by authors who have struggled for generations to get on bookshelves," including "queer and non-white voices."

"I wrote The Hill We Climb so that all young people could see themselves in a historical moment," Gorman wrote. "Ever since, I've received countless letters and videos from children inspired by The Hill We Climb to write their own poems. Robbing children of the chance to find their voices in literature is a violation of their right to free thought and speech."

Newsweek has reached out via email to the Miami-Dade County School District for comment.

Read more

A school district spokesperson, Elmo R. Lugo, told Axios that the poem was not banned from schools, but was deemed more appropriate for middle-schoolers.

"It was determined at the school that "The Hill We Climb" is better suited for middle school students and, it was shelved in the middle school section of the media center," the statement reads. "The book remains available in the media center."

Reports from Florida have revealed that a wide array of books, including The Life of Rosa Parks and textbooks about the Holocaust, have been removed from schools as Republicans have targeted what they describe as "woke" education.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, however, has dismissed claims of book bans, accusing the media of creating a "false narrative" and "hoax" over the issue.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

June 02
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
June 02
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC