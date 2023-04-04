Politics

Ron DeSantis' Book Ban Comes Back to Bite Him

By
Politics Ron DeSantis Florida Books Schools

Florida Democrats are using Governor Ron DeSantis' book ban against him.

DeSantis has faced backlash over a law passed last year requiring teachers to remove books that do not appear on a state-approved reading list until they are reviewed by an employee with a media specialist certificate. School officials across the Sunshine State have scrambled to comply with the law, with some saying it has created confusion about which books are now allowed in the classroom.

Republicans, including DeSantis, have said this legislation prevents students from obtaining books that are not age-appropriate, but critics view the law as an attempt to stifle discussion about issues including race and the LGBTQ+ community in public schools, raising concerns that many topics may be censored by this law, which has been met with staunch opposition from Democrats.

But the law could be coming back to bite DeSantis. Florida House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, a Democrat, is now leading an effort to have 50 Florida counties review DeSantis' own book, The Courage to Be Free: Florida's Blueprint for America's Revival, Daily Beast reported.

DeSantis' Book Ban Comes Back to BiteHim
Copies of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' newly released book, “The Courage To Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint For America’s Revival” are shown on display at the Orange County Choppers Road House & Museum on March 8, 2023, in Pinellas Park, Florida. Florida Democrats are arguing that DeSantis' book should be kept out of schools in accordance with his own book-banning rules. Joe Raedle/Getty

DeSantis' embrace of "culture war" issues, particularly surrounding race, LGBTQ+ rights and the COVID-19 pandemic, helped propel him to national prominence in the Republican Party. He is now seen as former President Donald Trump's main rival to win the 2024 GOP nomination, though he has not yet announced a campaign.

While it remains unknown whether his book has actually been placed in any schools across the state, Democrats are seeking to use the publication to highlight their opposition to this "ban."

"The very trap that he set for others is the one that he set for himself," Driskell told Daily Beast.

Driskell has cited 17 potential violations of HB 1467 in DeSantis' book, including references to "gender ideology" and systemic racism, as well as descriptions of violence, all of which could be reasoning for the book to be reviewed by Florida schools.

Newsweek reached out to Driskell's office via email for comment.

Read more

DeSantis' book also includes a summary of the "1619 Project," a journalism project created by Nikole Hannah-Jones that examines the history of slavery in the United States that has been banned in Florida schools.

In a statement to Newsweek, DeSantis' press secretary Bryan Griffin hit back at the "stunt," referring to a gif that shows the governor saying, "This is a stunt. If you want to waste your time on a stunt, that's fine. But I'm not wasting my time on your stunts. Okay?"

The effort follows months of confusion over which books would be allowed in Florida schools. As the law went into effect, videos of empty bookshelves in some schools went viral on social media as some school officials sought to figure out which books would be safe.

Critics have raised concerns about many of the books that have been disallowed in Florida schools. Jacksonville Today reported in December that 73 books featuring "diverse" characters, including The Life of Rosa Parks, were banned from the school district—sparking concerns that the law was being used to erase the teaching of the Civil Rights Movement.

DeSantis has defended the law, arguing it is intended to keep pornographic materials out of schools. He has accused critics of creating a "false narrative" about the policy.

"And it's a false political narrative," he said during a press conference in March. "And that's bad enough as it is, I guess, but for me, the important thing is that's a false narrative in service of using our schools for indoctrination rather than education."

Update 04/04/23, 12:02 p.m. ET: This story was updated with a response from Governor DeSantis' office.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's pick

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
China
Iran
Israel
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Podcasts
Vantage
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin China Iran Israel
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

April 14
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
April 14
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale
© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC