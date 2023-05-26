Authors of LGBTQ+ Book Pulled From Target Speak Out

Creatives behind the products in Target's LGBTQ+ Pride range have spoken out as the retailer continues to recall more products amid a backlash.

Ash + Chess, which designed a series of products for the Target range, said its products had been removed "due to threats from domestic terrorists," in a statement on Friday. Ashley Molesso and Chess Needham, who run Ash + Chess, wrote a children's book, ABC-Deconstructing Gender, that has been caught up in the controversy.

Target has faced boycott calls from conservatives and threats to its staff after it displayed a range of merchandise to celebrate LGBTQ+ Pride month in its stores, such as rainbow-themed clothing and LGBTQ+-friendly accessories for infants and children.

The exterior of a Target store in Los Angeles, California before the start of business on August 17, 2022. Designers who worked with the retailer to develop LGBTQ+ products that are now being pulled from stores have spoken out. Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty

One item that has drawn particular scorn was a one-piece "tuck" friendly swimsuit aimed at transgender women which provided extra material to conceal their genitalia.

While some argued that the range was contributing to the indoctrination of children, others said it is positive for young LGBTQ+ people and allows them to express themselves through clothing.

The uproar has fed into a broader debate about the acceptance of transgender people in public life. Beer brand Bud Light has also been embroiled in controversy since the beginning of April, after it sent a commemorative can to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney to celebrate her first year of transitioning to a woman.

Earlier this week, Target announced that it would remove items "at the center of the most significant confrontational behavior." Since then, as Target's share price slumped, products have been removed from its stores, made available online only, and moved to the back of stores in some locations.

Target's decision to pull some of the items from sale has been criticized by LGBTQ+ groups as bowing to pressure from "extremists."

Target teamed up with LGBTQ+ creatives including JZD, a Queer Latina-owned apparel and lifestyle brand, and stationery and gift company Ash + Chess to create the range of products, including clothing, books, party supplies and toys.

Now both of those companies have spoken out about their upset at the retailer's decision to pull products from the store.

Newsweek has reached out to Target via email for comment.

"We are saddened to say that the majority of our collection has been removed from Target stores due to threats from domestic terrorists," Ash + Chess said in a statement posted on Instagram on Friday, without giving details.

"Emotionally, we do not currently have the bandwidth to comment further on this. We appreciate your support and love. Queer and trans people exist in the past, present, and future, and we are stronger together. We love you all."

Mom Sara Broussard told Newsweek this week she was in her local Target in Texas on May 11 when she picked up the book, ABC-Deconstructing Gender, by Molesso and Needham, which was part of the store's Pride section of products, unveiled to celebrate LGBTQ+ pride month in June, but she was taken aback when she was informed at the checkout she could not buy it.

Posting on Instagram on Thursday night, apparel retailer JZD, which created many products in the range, also commented on the controversy: "The past few days have been emotionally draining for us and our community ... The hate surrounding the LGBTQIA+ community is and always has been devastating. We've never shied away from our identities as we exist to celebrate all sides of who we are and the communities we belong to."

JZD noted the effort that had gone into designing the products to be stocked for Pride month at Target, saying: "We were so excited to return to our retail partner for Pride month this year and spent over one year designing custom pieces for the national campaign.

"Sadly, our retail partner informed us today that they have pulled two of our items to be available online only and have completely removed one style from their stores. Additionally, they have moved our items to the back of the stores in Southern States."

Following the designers sharing their heartbreak at the retailer's decision, many have rallied to support them.

"Sending love and solidarity," said one commenter on the JZD statement. While a reply to Ash + Chess simply said: "I am so angry about this."

Many also asked the designers where they could purchase their products outside of the Target stores, looking to support the LGBTQ+ creators.

"To our LGBTQIA+ community, we love you, we see you, we stand with you. WE deserve equality, respect, safety, allyship and love. We promise to continue to fight beside you," said JZD.

"To our allies, we thank you for your support. We encourage you to remind Queer folks around you that you are a safe space for them. Remember, hate will never win. We love you."

Newsweek has reached out to Ash + Chess and JZD for comment via Instagram and email.