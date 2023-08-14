Tech & Science

Lake That Reappeared Is Killing Migrating Birds

By
Tech & Science Wildlife Birds Disease California

An outbreak of toxic bacteria in California's newly reformed Lake Tulare is killing birds stopping off at the lake on their migrations.

Two dead birds collected from the lake—a mallard duck and a white-faced ibis—have tested positive for avian botulism caused by toxin type C, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife (CDFW) said in a statement Tuesday.

It comes as Lake Tulare, a previously dried-up lake in the San Joaquin Valley, grew nearly as large as Lake Tahoe due to an influx of meltwater from this winter's record-breaking snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

ducks flying
Stock image of a group of mallard ducks flying. Migrating birds at Lake Tulare are getting sick with avian botulism due to a surge of Clostridium botulinum in the water. ISTOCK / GETTY IMAGES PLUS

Avian botulism type C is one of several neurotoxins produced by the bacterium Clostridium botulinum. Type C toxins are usually not associated with any kind of human botulism, mostly impacting shorebirds and waterbirds.

Clostridium botulinum bacteria live in bodies of freshwater, and can reproduce at a high rate when the water is warm, or filled with large amounts of aquatic vegetation and bird feces. The birds can then ingest the toxin from the water as they feed, or via invertebrates that the birds eat.

The toxin impacts the peripheral nervous system of the birds, causing paralysis first in their legs and wings, followed by their necks and respiratory function.

The amount of toxin consumed by the birds is directly correlated with the degree of paralysis and therefore the mortality rate in a given area, the CDFW explained.

As the birds die, their carcasses only exacerbate the issue, as their decomposing bodies in the water help provide the ideal environment for Clostridium botulinum to thrive.

Millions of birds are expected to pass by the area in the coming months as part of the autumn migration south, putting them at risk of consuming the toxins in the lake's water if they stop to rest or feed.

"Many long-distance migrant birds depend on stopover sites to rest and 'fuel up' by feeding enough to reacquire fat that will provide energy for the next leg of the trip," Tom Langen, a professor of wetlands ecology at Clarkson University in New York, previously told Newsweek.

"Birds, because they fly, can store only so much fat, not enough to make the whole trip. This is especially true for small birds. So safe, food-rich stopover sites are crucial."

There was an outbreak of avian botulism in a previous occurrence of Lake Tulare re-filling thanks to a glut of meltwater: in 1983, around 30,000 birds died as a result of Clostridium botulinum growth in the newly reformed lake.

The two birds were also found to have low pathogenic avian influenza viruses, different to the highly pathogenic viruses that are currently infecting and killing a large number of birds across the U.S.

Of 13 birds tested at Lake Tulare, three tested positive for these viruses, which naturally circulate among waterbirds, with the majority of infected birds not showing any symptoms.

Tulare refilled rapidly this spring as a result of large volumes of meltwater descending from the snowpack in the Sierra Nevadas, which accumulated to record levels due to a series of powerful atmospheric river snowstorms over the course of the winter months. By May, Lake Tulare's water covered more than 160 square miles, but by June, water levels had started to slowly decline again.

The CDWF hopes to monitor the lake and surrounding area to manage potential issues posed by the migration season.

"Residents in the Tulare Lake Basin are encouraged to report incidents of wildlife mortality to CDFW using the web-based mortality reporting form or by contacting the Central Region CDFW office," the CDFW statement read. "These reports are important and help biologists monitor conditions for wildlife in and around the lake."

Do you have a tip on a science story that Newsweek should be covering? Do you have a question about avian botulism? Let us know via science@newsweek.com.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 25
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 25
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC