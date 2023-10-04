Internet Melts As Baby Racoons Adopt Dog As Their Dad: 'Little Family'

At first glance, Buster can be mistaken for a racoon due to his grey coat and his entourage walking in single file behind him.

Indeed, the French bulldog has recently gone viral on TikTok as two baby racoons have seemingly adopted him as their dad.

In a viral video shared by owner Williamson [@marshallwilliamson], the pair can be seen following the dog, who appears to be shocked when he turns around and sees them. The racoons on the other hand aren't afraid to get up close and personal. But Buster doesn't seem convinced. To watch the video, click here.

The clip has amassed 1.6 million views and more than 207,000 likes. The on-screen text implies the racoons have been in the owners garden for a while, it says: "Day 53 of not figuring out he isn't their dad."

It is clearly an easy error to make as thousands of TikTok users have liked one comment that says: "It took me a second to realize the first big raccoon was indeed a frenchie."

"He's not a stepdad but the dad that stepped up," laughed another user.

With over 600 comments, many users are vouching for the unlikely trio, another comment said: "Hate to break the news but he is the dad. The raccoons have chosen."

Another said: "I'm in love with this little family."

While the content is irresistibly cute, it is important to know there are risks involved when it comes to racoons interacting with canines.

It is possible for raccoons to infect dogs with baylisascaris procyonis, also known as the raccoon roundworm which is a parasite found in the intestinal tract of many raccoons. The VCA animal hospital website states it can be spread to cats too.

A pet may become infected by ingesting the parasite's eggs which are shed in the stool of infected raccoons. This doesn't always involve a dog intentionally eating a raccoon's feces as they can contract the roundworm by licking their paws or coat after being in a contaminated environment.

Dogs can also become infected by eating an animal that carries baylisascaris procyonis, though this isn't very common, according to the animal hospital website.

It can be hard for owners to know if their dog has the infection as most cases are asymptomatic. However, large numbers of worms in the intestines may lead to diarrhea and other gastrointestinal signs. Owners are advised to take their canine to the vets if they fear their pet may have contracted the infection. Intestinal baylisascaris procyonis infections are typically resolved quickly with appropriate deworming.

Newsweek reached out to @marshallwilliamson for comment. We could not verify the details of the case.

Stock images of a French bulldog and a raccoon standing on a piece of grass. A video of another French bulldog has gone viral as two baby racoons have seemingly adopted him as their dad. Nedrofly / Marianne Pfeil/iStock / Getty Images Plus

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.