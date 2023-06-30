German Shepherd Bringing Home a Wild Animal Delights Internet: 'Love Them'

A German shepherd named Ally has delighted online viewers after a video of her bringing home a wildlife friend went viral on social media earlier this week.

The video, shared on TikTok on Wednesday by her owner under the username Beckywallin67, shows Ally running back home followed by the little friend she made recently, a baby raccoon. The owner can be heard saying: "If that isn't cute? Is that your baby? Huh?"

In the comments section, the poster, who owns a wildlife rescue, said that after her son-in-law cut down a tree in their yard, the small raccoon, about a week old, fell off. Since then, the family has been taking care of him, and her daughter even bottle-feeds him.

A stock image shows a German shepherd. A TikTok video of a German shepherd that has bonded with a raccoon has drawn delighted comments. Getty Images

The poster said that Ally and the raccoon, whom they named Rocket, have developed a special bond and even sleep together in the garage.

Raccoons usually live in the wild and don't make good house pets. In most states, it's illegal to have a raccoon living in your home, and only 16 states allow you to keep a raccoon as a pet.

The Humane Society of the United States says that raccoons, along with foxes, skunks and bats, are considered primary carriers of the rabies virus in the United States, which they can transmit to humans with a bite.

A rabid raccoon is usually dead within one to three days of becoming infectious. The Humane Society says that even if you're bitten by a rabid raccoon, effective post-exposure treatment is available. Only one human has ever died from the raccoon strain of rabies, the Humane Society adds.

The TikTok video quickly gained popularity on social media and has so far received over 4.3 million views and 766,300 likes.

One user, Aehart5, commented: "I legit thought the dog was a mini highland cow for a second." Linda Lester wrote simply: "Love them."

Meghan E Burke said: "I honestly didn't know if that was a dog, a mini cow or a bear cub." Donovan Hart added: "Why can't I find a baby raccoon I want one so bad."

Elisha wrote: "I thought he HATCHED that baby at the beginning."

And thefloridaredneck said: "Some people just [live] in real world fairy tales." Mel added: "So many things happening here. I thought the dog was a baby ox."

Another user, cechalar, commented: "This feels like a scene in a Disney movie." And gusqassim said: "So no one gonna talk about the Raccoon?"

