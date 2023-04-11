Family & Parenting

Adorable Moment Baby Surprises His Siblings After School by Walking to Door

By
This proud mom captured the moment her youngest child learned to walk so he could greet his siblings at the front door when they arrived home from school.

As 8-year-old Tristan and 7-year-old Emma came home from a day at school, they were amazed to see their 1-year-old baby brother tottering over to them.

Erisa Mullai shared the video on her TikTok account (@erisa_laska) on March 7, and it has already generated over 8.1 million views, and 1.2 million likes. She wrote on the caption that Lux took his actual first steps while they were at school, "so he surprised them when they got home."

Grow by WebMD says that babies typically take their first steps sometime between 8 to 18 months on average.

Toddler Walks To Greet Siblings
Lux with Tristan and Emma when they arrived home. The older siblings were amazed to see their baby brother walking towards them when they came through the door. @erisa_laska

Learning to walk doesn't happen overnight though, as babies are constantly developing throughout their first year. Before they can start walking, they have to develop balance, coordination, and their muscles must be strong enough to hold their weight as they stand up.

There are many steps that come before they can finally take their first steps, as WebMD notes that they start by sitting up independently, and then crawling by the time they reach nine months.

Babies will usually then start to pull themselves up on nearby furniture, which helps strengthen their legs and encourages their desire to explore.

After posting the viral video, Mullai, of Las Vegas, spoke to Newsweek about the special moment her children all got to share in.

Mullai said: "When Lux took his first steps I was in tears, since he is my last baby. Then when my children saw him walking, I cried all over again.

"They would get excited over anything the baby does, like his first word, first food or just about anything. So, I knew I had to record this moment.

"My children are always so supportive and encouraging towards one another. I love how much they love each other."

Mullai, who is also mom to Elon, 3, has been so pleased to see the positive reaction the video has received so far. She added that the video hasn't just captured attention on TikTok, as she has also received positive reaction across her other social media platforms too.

The video was shared with the hopes of brightening other people's days and giving them a smile, so she's incredibly pleased that she's managed to do just that.

The video of Lux welcoming his older siblings home after school has received over 3,800 comments at the time of writing. Many TikTok users praised how much support the older siblings offer to their baby brother.

One person commented: "Hearing his siblings give him praise melts my heart." While another person wrote: "I started bawling when they told him how strong he was! What nice kids."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your family that you want to share? We want to see the best ones! Send them in to life@newsweek.com and they could appear on our site.

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

