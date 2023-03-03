Bakhmut May Fall Amid Possible Ukraine Retreat

The war-ravaged eastern city of Bakhmut may fall to Russian forces, with Kyiv officials saying its military is contemplating pulling troops back from the city that has become a symbol of Ukrainian resistance.

Alexander Rodnyansky, an economic adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told CNN that Kyiv's military is "obviously going to weigh all of the options." "So far, they've held the city, but if need be, they will strategically pull back," he said.

Bakhmut has been one of the most intense fighting spots in the war ever since the conflict began just over a year ago. Clashes have been increasing in ferocity more recently between Russian and Ukrainian forces around the industrial city. Zelensky has vowed to protect Bakhmut, saying it's important to hold on to the city, but not at any cost.

The city, located in Ukraine's Donetsk region, has become an important symbol of resistance. "Bakhmut holds!" has become a national battle cry for Ukrainian soldiers, their supporters, and even Zelensky.

For Russia, the city, if captured, would serve as a stepping stone toward its goal of capturing the entire Donbas region—one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's stated war aims when he launched his invasion last February.

Several developments in the city over recent days indicate it could eventually fall to Russian forces.

A Ukrainian commander with the call sign Magyar said in a video published on his Telegram channel that his unit was ordered to immediately leave Bakhmut.

"On the night of March 2, the Birds of the Magyar unit received a combat order to immediately leave Bakhmut to a new location," he said.

"What are the reasons for the transfer at a critical moment for Bakhmut, when we spent 110 days of combat duty here? First of all, a military man, so I will not comment on the orders of the Bakhmut defense command. We are following an order," he said.

Another Ukrainian soldier stationed in Bakhmut told FRANCE 24 on March 1 that he thinks "Bakhmut will most likely fall."

On Friday Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group, which has been heavily involved in fighting in Bakhmut, published a video message to Zelensky stating that Bakhmut is surrounded. He also showed what he said were prisoners of war asking Zelensky if they could go back home to their families.

The fall of Bakhmut would serve as a setback to Ukraine. Anton Gerashchenko, an adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, told Newsweek on February 17 that Bakhmut is "a live wall that allows to prepare our troops for de-occupation"—implying that a successful defense of the city could put the Ukrainians in a position to launch a counter-offensive.

It would also be hugely symbolic for Russia, as it would be Putin's first major battlefield victory since the summer of 2022.

The British defense ministry said on Thursday that the battle for the city is about to become even more difficult as warmer weather conditions set in and create the muddy conditions known in Ukrainian as "bezdorizhzhia," which will limit cross-country movement.

