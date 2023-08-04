U.S.

Battle for Crab Island as Florida Locals Rebel Against Biden Intervention

By
U.S. Matt Gaetz Joe Biden Florida National Park Service

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz has warned a new federal government "commercial services strategy" for the Crab Island sandbar near Destin in northwestern Florida could end up "baiting people into their own drowning."

The House Republican claimed the proposal, from the National Park Service, would threaten up to 100 small businesses, which would be forced to either close or move into deeper water, endangering their customers.

Gaetz has emerged as one of the most outspoken House Republicans since his election in 2016, as Representative for Florida's 1st congressional district. On Thursday Gaetz condemned Donald Trump's third indictment, over claims he acted illegally whilst trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election result, as a "disgrace to the United States of America." Trump has pleaded not guilty to all four charges he faces in the case.

House Republican Matt Gaetz
US Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. Gaetz has claimed a new commercial strategy for Florida's Crab Island could end up “baiting people into their own drowning." GIORGIO VIERA/AFP/GETTY

A new National Park Service commercial services strategy could "take the place of at least 88 independent vendors" according to local network WEAR-TV.

Under the proposals the vendors wouldn't be banned from Crab Island, but they would be forced to operate in further out so they are outside of federal waters.

The National Park Service argues the change is needed to improve water quality, allow the damaged seagrass bed to recover and reduce the risk of accidents.

However Gaetz strongly disagreed, on Thursday tweeting: "Joe Biden's Administration is even trying to ruin Crab Island.

"Improving safety and responsible commerce on Crab Island is best done in partnership with local communities - not as a federal mandate... We will fight to block this unsafe, unwise federal regulation plan."

The congressman linked to a WEAR-TV report, in which he said the proposal would result in vendors going "out of business, or they'll be setting up business in the least safe possible positions out here."

Gaetz added: "The worry is that in these areas where we are right now, visitors will not fully appreciate the torrent currents, the changes in elevation underneath us. You could have a no man's land here for activity but would bait people into their own drowning.

"You're really just taking away the bedrock of small business when this happens."

In a letter to the Department of the Interior, which manages the National Park Service, Gaetz claimed the commercial services strategy would both damage businesses and endanger visitors on Crab Island.

Read more

Newsweek has contacted the National Park Service for comment by email, and Representative Gaetz's office by email and telephone.

Dustin Mayor Bobby Wagner has also objected to the proposal, commenting: "The whole industry has tried to come together as best they can to try and regulate what's best for guests and businesses and so now that they're working together, big government is coming in telling us they have a better plan for us."

On July 13 an amendment Gaetz introduced to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which would have banned the spending of "federal funds for training on diversity, equity, and inclusion" for the military" was defeated by 221 votes to 210, after nine Republicans joined Democrats to vote it down.

Ginger Gaetz, the congressman's wife, has urged moviegoers to avoid summer blockbuster Barbie claiming the male lead Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, has "beta energy." She also criticized the film for avoiding "any notion of faith and family" and attempting to "normalize the idea that men and women can't collaborate positively."

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Vladimir Putin
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Business
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Vladimir Putin Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

August 11
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
August 11
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC