Exact Moment Beagle Is Spooked by Cat on TV Watched by Over 8 Million

The moment a beagle was spooked by an animated cat on TV has left the internet in hysterics.

In a viral clip shared to a TikTok page dedicated to Ollie, the dog, he can be seen lying on the sofa watching "his favorite movie." However, it soon becomes apparent that he isn't a fan of all of the characters as he flinches when a cat appears on the screen. You can watch the full video here.

The on-screen text instructs TikTok users to "watch his feet when the cat jumps out!" So far, the video shared to @olliethebeaglier22 has amassed 8.2 million views and many people are likely wondering if dogs can watch TV like humans.

Beagle on couch
A file photo of a Beagle sitting on a sofa. A dog of the same breed was recently caught jumping out of his skin when a cat appeared on TV. Przemysław Iciak/iStock/Getty Images Plus

It turns out they can definitely focus on a program, but it doesn't mean they necessarily know what is going on. However, they may find a number of features attractive, such as the visual effects and sounds, according to Pet MD.

The pet care information website states: "Dog eyes are very different from human eyes, so they see things on TV differently. Their vision isn't as sharp, being closer to 20/75 than 20/20, which may explain why they prefer to sit closer to the TV than we do—it helps keep the images sharp."

They also have different color perception so they can only see blues, greens and yellows, so scenes with these colors may be more interesting for canines. Whereas scenes featuring red and white may be very dull.

Pet MD also revealed it's likely dogs understand that the pictures on the screen aren't real. They rely heavily on their smell senses and since TV doesn't have a smell, it's likely they recognize the image on a screen isn't real "but instead a representation of an animal or figure," Pet MD says.

Nonetheless that didn't stop Ollie from feeling threatened when a feline jumped out of a plant pot during the Secret Life of Pets film.

So far, the comical clip has racked up 852,800 likes and over 1,760 comments.

One comment, with 13,000 likes, said: "Why can't my dog be an iPad or tv kid?"

"He got scaredddddd oh my goshhh," laughed another.

"Turn on pup academy on Netflix, it literally gets my dogs barking at the tv like they're talking," suggested another.

One said: "He was shook."

@olliethebeaglier22

His favourite movie! 🥰😍 #secretlifeofpets

♬ original sound - Ollie the Beaglier

Newsweek has previously shared the moment a golden retriever was caught watching an abandoned puppy show during the early hours of the morning, and when a dog named Clover thought she was splashed by the TV during a hilarious clip.

Newsweek reached out to @olliethebeaglier22 for comment. We couldn't verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

