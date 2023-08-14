Full List of Las Vegas Hotels With Bed Bugs Found by Inspectors

Some of Las Vegas's most glamourous hotels lining the famous Strip have been hit by outbreaks of bedbugs, discovered when guests were bitten as they slept, over the past two years.

Seven hotels were forced to seal off affected rooms so specialists could treat the problem by fumigating the mattresses and other areas to kill off the colony of critters. The story was broken by 8 News Now, which obtained a Southern Nevada Health District Complaint relating to one hotel and submitted public records requests to discover a further six had also experienced bedbug infestations over the past 20 months.

Las Vegas draws millions of visitors each year, attracted to the entertainment capital to gamble in the casinos, watch pop stars perform in long-running residencies, catch sporting events, enjoy all-you-can-eat buffets, or party the night away in the numerous clubs and bars. Figures compiled by stats website Statista last year, showed that in 2021, Les Vegas welcomed more than 32 million visitors.

But now reports suggest that bed bugs are also enjoying a stay in some top resorts, with the insects also relishing nightly all-you-can-eat feasts—on sleeping humans. The bugs, which are flat and each about the size of an apple seed, are red/brown creatures that often live inside mattresses, the seams of soft furnishings, or cracks in bedframes and drawers. They are mainly active at night and live on blood, so sleeping humans make the perfect prey. The insects have long beaks and suck blood for up to 10 minutes before crawling away. The bites can become very itchy, and people who are allergic to them may have a particularly severe reaction.

A common bedbug (cimex lectularius) is pictured here on human skin, obtaining its meal of blood during research carried out in 1976. Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images

The bugs are relatively common in hotels due to the frequent turnover of guests, who may inadvertently introduce bedbugs into the room after the creatures caught a ride in their clothing or luggage, either from their homes or from the seats on public transport during their journeys. An information leaflet published for hotels by the New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene said that hotels "are especially vulnerable to infestation." It added: "There is little that can be done to prevent guests from bringing in bed bugs. No hotel is immune to a bed bug infestation." It went on to provide information about training staff to check for bed bugs and how to eliminate the creatures with pest control companies.

A 2021 report in the journal Insects tracked bed bug treatments in hotels and found they appeared to be on the rise, shooting up 114 percent in the period from 2011 to 2016. There have been fears raised by some experts that the bugs are becoming resistant to some insecticides.

The seven Vegas Strip hotels named by reports as being forced to treat bed bugs in an affected room within the past year and a half are named below.

Newsweek has reached out by email to all of the hotels listed, as well as the Southern Nevada Health District, seeking further information comment.

Circus Circus

A Southern Nevada Health District complaint detailed how Circus Circus staff were notified of bed bugs in a room after a guest was bitten in January 2022. When the room was inspected, bed bugs were discovered when the room was subsequently inspected and it was sealed off for two weeks to allow treatment to take place. Last summer, in June 2022, the hotel was forced to implement the same strategy after another room was subject to a report of bed bugs.

Palazzo

A guest complained to staff at the Palazzo, saying they had been bitten by bed bugs during their trip in January 2022. The room was treated.

MGM Grand

The same month, bed bugs were also found in an MGM Grand room, which was treated. MGM International Resorts issued a statement to 8 News Now reassuring visitors that it has comprehensive procedures in place to swiftly address such issues.

Sahara

Later that year, a Sahara guest squashed a bed bug that they saw in their room in October. The room was fumigated.

Caesars Palace

More recently, a Southern Nevada Health District report revealed a guest was bitten during their stay at Caesars Palace this January, forcing the room to be treated. The hotel is known around the world, thanks to its regular celebrity residencies which have included stints from Celine Dion, Elton John, and Adele.

Tropicana

The Tropicana was also forced to battle a bed bug infestation in a room in February. The hotel issued a statement to 8 News Now saying it was highly unlikely that their rooms would be affected, but if found the hotel always acts immediately to isolate the room and its surrounding areas for treatment.

Planet Hollywood

Bed bugs were reportedly found just a couple of months ago in June at Planet Hollywood. The room was treated to eliminate the pests.