Belgian Malinois Caught Opening Front Door in Hilarious Clip: 'So Busted'

A dog called Mila has left online commenters laughing after a video of her being caught by her owner trying to go out by herself went viral on social media.

The video was shared on TikTok earlier in February by the dog's owner, under the username Madelinemahallati. It shows Mila opening the front door by herself with her paws and then immediately closing it as soon as she realizes her owner is outside watching what she's doing.

The hilarious clip, which has since been shared over 32,000 times, comes with a caption that says: "Get a Belgian Malinois they said..."

A stock image shows a dog opening a door. A video of a dog opening a front door, then closing it as soon as she sees her owner outside, has amused viewers on TikTok. Getty Images

If your fur baby knows how to open doors at will, you have a problem that can range "from nuisance to life-threatening," according to the animal training and behavior specialists at the website Paws in Training. But fortunately there are budget-friendly ways to fix this problem.

The website's top tip is to replace your lever style and bar handles, which provide a perfect "paw-catching" area for dogs, with round knobs, which are much harder to open and virtually impossible for a dog. That's because opening them requires a simultaneous turn and pull and an opposable thumb.

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 3.7 million views and 486,000 likes.

One user, Lyrem Naoj, commented: "But we need to see him go out! Can you hide somewhere further and catch him outside the door instead?"

Dirty Dog Farm said: "First of all no one in history ever said get a Belgian Malinois." Added jenniepeterson176: "Immediately closes the door back up." And tnchickenmama joked: "Not a damn thing BYE."

Tluke1 wrote: "LMAO!! Just checking to make sure there are no strangers out here. None - We're good." And Stephanie Contreras said: "She's still here." Loriiii added: "The way it closed the door real fast when it saw you were still there."

Another user, 92Steel, commented: "I thought I heard the door bell. I was just checking for you. Damn dogs are too smart for their own good!" Lauren Hughes said: "My dog does this and lets all her friends in the house too."

Joseph wrote: "He closed it like 'damn she caught me." And feistyhyena said: "I'm sorry whoever told you to get a Belgian Malinois not only is not your friend but vindictive." Added jrutledge773: "He's so busted."

