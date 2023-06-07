Photoshopped Ben Affleck Pic Goes Viral—'Long Day at Work in 2035'

Ben Affleck has once again gone viral as a humorous meme, this time thanks to some clever photo editing.

The 50-year-old Oscar-winning actor and filmmaker has been the star of many viral memes, including one of the most popular which shows him holding a cigarette in one hand with his eyes closed in what many have interpreted as a sign of exhaustion or disappointment.

But one Twitter user photoshopped a pair of augmented reality (AR) goggles onto Affleck's face and joked that it was the future of work.

Ben Affleck attends the premiere of "Air" during the 2023 SXSW conference and festival at the Paramount Theatre on March 18, 2023 in Austin, Texas. He has once again starred in a viral meme. Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images North America

"POV: you just had a long day at work in 2035," they captioned the tweet which has been viewed almost three million times.

They added in the replies: "Teammate: 'you joining the meeting?' Me: 'no i forgot to charge the damn ski goggles.' Follow me for more on the future of work."

POV: you just had a long day at work in 2035 pic.twitter.com/zeXY0BKvBE — gaut (@0xgaut) June 5, 2023

The tweet comes after tech giant Apple unveiled its AR Vision Pro headset which will sell for $3,499.

Apple promoted the headset at the launch this week as a "revolutionary spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world," saying it could have a lot of uses from gaming to more immersive entertainment experiences and even for work.

As for Affleck, he is no stranger to becoming a viral meme. Earlier this year, he grabbed the spotlight at the Grammy music awards where he attended alongside wife, Jennifer Lopez, but people poked fun at him and said he looked bored the whole night.

Cameras panned to the Daredevil star repeatedly throughout the show, showing reactions that would have betrayed his emotions if he were at all impressed.

He inadvertently became a hero of 2020 when a photo of him struggling to carry coffee and donut holes in a take-out tray from Dunkin' Donuts went viral. People online related to his feeling of frustration after a long year of lockdowns and uncertainty.

But one writer argued that alongside his work as a director, actor and writer, some of Affleck's best work is as a meme.

"Affleck is a fine actor and wonderful screenwriter whose work deserves to be remembered for generations to come," wrote Stuart Heritage for The Guardian earlier this year.

"But all that fades to nothing next to his work as a meme. Nobody alive can touch Affleck for his meme work.

"It is everything: touching, hilarious and relatable. Whenever Affleck becomes a meme, he temporarily becomes all of us and we should cherish him for that."