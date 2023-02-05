Ben Affleck Mocked for Looking Bored at Grammys—'He'd Rather Be at Dunkin'

Ben Affleck's straight facial expression each time the camera panned to him at Sunday's 65th Grammy Awards has sparked a flood of mocking tweets.

The actor, 50, attended the star-studded ceremony with his wife Jennifer Lopez, whose diverse career has seen her have a foothold in the music and movie worlds over the past few decades.

And while Lopez, 53, was seen rocking out to the performances from her prime seating at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena, Affleck appeared as though he could barely muster a rhythmic nod of the head as the events of the night proceeded.

Cameras panned to the Daredevil star repeatedly throughout the show, showing reactions that would have betrayed his emotions if he were at all impressed.

The moments were grabbed by a host of social media users, who joked about the actor's apparent boredom on the night—and even suggested that he looked as though he'd rather be visiting a branch of Dunkin' Donuts.

Sharing a screenshot of Affleck beside Lopez, Philip Lewis, an editor at HuffPost, wrote on Twitter: "Ben Affleck looks like he'd rather be at Dunkin."

Ben Affleck looks like he’d rather be at Dunkin #Grammys pic.twitter.com/tpRxT3x4ZJ — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 6, 2023

Buzzfeed's deputy editorial director Spencer Althouse posted video footage of Lopez clapping along to a performance while Affleck's head barely moved.

Althouse commented that "however bad of a day you're having, I promise you're not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now."

however bad of a day you’re having, I promise you’re not as miserable as Ben Affleck at the Grammys right now pic.twitter.com/OQxA54H9P1 — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) February 6, 2023

"Why is Ben Affleck's FACE LIKE THAT?" screenwriter Alanna Bennett asked.

"Never seen a man with more of an Existential Dread Resting Face than Ben Affleck," Bennett added in a follow-up tweet.

Never seen a man with more of an Existential Dread Resting Face than Ben Affleck — a.b. (@AlannaBennett) February 6, 2023

Writer and podcast host Elamin Abdelmahmoud also weighed in on Affleck's appearance at the show, tweeting: "Whoever keeps cutting to Ben Affleck as he gets more and more exasperated, thank you."

Whoever keeps cutting to Ben Affleck as he gets more and more exasperated, thank you — Elamin Abdelmahmoud (@elamin88) February 6, 2023

Despite the seemingly less-than-impressed moments caught on camera, Affleck was photographed smiling broadly with fellow actor Adrien Brody as they greeted one another on entering the venue.

Affleck's appearance at the Grammy's comes after video showing him protesting to Lopez that he hadn't been drinking while they attended a party has gone viral on TikTok. The star has been open about his alcohol addiction in the past.

In the clip, Lopez is accompanied by Affleck at an afterparty for the Hollywood premiere of her new movie Shotgun Wedding on January 18.

As Lopez's hit track "Let's Get Loud" rings out in the background, Lopez is seen holding a wine glass as Affleck yells over the music: "I didn't drink anything, OK?"

Lopez is then seen lifting the glass and maintaining eye contact with Affleck as she cautiously tastes the drink before placing it down, as her husband shouts: "Jen!"

A number of TikTok users slammed Lopez, suggesting that she was being unsupportive to Affleck by drinking alcohol. Others insisted that Lopez was actually just tasting the drink to check whether it contained any alcohol. Affleck, who has talked about his alcoholism, has been to rehab on several occasions.

Affleck most recently entered rehab for alcohol addiction in August 2018, after his ex-wife Jennifer Garner staged an intervention. Photos showed the two of them headed toward a treatment facility in Malibu, California.

The screen star first entered a rehab facility in 2001. In March 2017, he announced on Facebook that he had completed treatment again.

"I have completed treatment for alcohol addiction; something I've dealt with in the past and will continue to confront," he wrote. "I want to live life to the fullest and be the best father I can be."

The father-of-three then added: "I want my kids to know there is no shame in getting help when you need it, and to be a source of strength for anyone out there who needs help but is afraid to take the first step."

Last summer, Affleck tied the knot with his Gigli co-star Lopez, to whom he was first romantically linked to two decades ago. The pair wed in July.