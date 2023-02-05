Lizzo's Pure Reaction to Beyoncé at the Grammys Goes Viral

Footage of Lizzo's seemingly starstruck reaction to the mere mention of Beyoncé's name during the 65th Grammy Awards on Sunday has gone viral on Twitter.

Beyoncé is a big draw at the show, as she is not only the top nominee for the year, with nine nominations; she has also increased her career nomination total to 88, tying with her husband, Jay-Z, for the most Grammy nods received by any artist.

"Break My Soul" hitmaker Beyoncé's prowess earned her a special mention during host Trevor Noah's monologue as he stood among the various stars and industry heavyweights gathered at Los Angeles' Crypto.com Arena.

"Beyoncé is in the room, people!" Noah said. "You understand how amazing this is, right? Beyoncé is nominated for her album, Renaissance, which by the way, is better than anything from the actual renaissance, in my opinion."

"The renaissance was just pictures of grapes and stuff. Beyoncé took it up another level. In fact, I was so inspired by the lyrics of 'Break My Soul,' that I actually quit my job. That's how powerful that was. I just wish Beyoncé had also written a song about the importance of having savings before you quit your job."

While Noah drew laughs from the audience, Lizzo's reaction to the first sentence of the TV personality's monologue drew a huge response from viewers.

As Noah said that Beyoncé was "in the room," Lizzo, who was seated opposite Adele—another avowed member of the Beyhive—was seen briefly leaping from her chair as she swiveled around and her mouth fell open in awe.

Blogger KenBarbie shared footage of the adorable moment on Twitter, alongside the caption: "Lizzo turned around so quick when Trevor Noah said Beyoncé was in the building."

🎥😂 | Lizzo turned around so quick when Trevor Noah said Beyoncé was in the building. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/mQALtsyecm — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) February 6, 2023

DJ Heat shared a GIF of late singer Whitney Houston turning around in an even more dramatic fashion while sitting among applauding celebrities.

"Lizzo's reaction when Trevor Noah said Beyoncé is in the room," read the caption, which was accompanied by a pair of laughing emojis.

Lizzo’s reaction when Trevor Noah said Beyoncé is in the room. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/an3cnTDO8c — DJ Heat (@DJHeatDC) February 6, 2023

And while the moment sparked a stream of similar tweets regarding Lizzo's reaction, MTV News posted a clip of the "Juice" singer mouthing "where's Beyoncé?" with a smile as the camera panned past her.

Read the caption: "@lizzo saying what we are all thinking: 'Where's Beyoncé?'"

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden's popular Carpool Karaoke segment back in June, Lizzo told how Beyoncé's catalog of chart-topping music had helped her through tough times.

"When I was shy or when I didn't think I was cool and when I was getting picked on, I would listen to Beyoncé in my bedroom and it would transport me," she said, per USA Today. "I would feel something. I would feel like my life was going to be better."

She went on to reveal how Beyoncé's second solo album B'Day helped to uplift her as she experienced depression after dropping out of college.

"I listened to B'Day on repeat and I would just sing B'Day all the time," Lizzo said. "The way she makes people feel is how I want to make people feel with music. Like, she's been my North Star."

During the segment, host James Corden pranked Lizzo, who was born Melissa Viviane Jefferson, by asking if she wanted to speak with Beyoncé on the phone. As Corden pulled out his phone and began to dial, Lizzo burst into tears.

"I'm joking, there's no way I have her phone number," Corden said, before the pair laughed and proceeded to sing Beyoncé's 2003 hit "Crazy In Love" together.