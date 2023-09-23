Vet Reveals The 5 Best At-Home Enrichment Ideas For Your Dog

Daily walks are incredibly important for your dog's physical health and well-being, but when it comes to their mental health, how do you know if your pooch is getting enough stimulation?

While it's very important to keep your dog in good physical shape, it's also important to provide them with enough mental stimulation and enrichment to ensure their overall well-being.

Newsweek asked a top veterinarian about the best at-home enrichments for your dog.

Stock image of a dog playing with a chew toy. A veterinarian has shared her dog enrichment suggestions to provide your pet with mental stimulation. Getty Images

How Do You Know Your Dog Isn't Getting Enough Mental Stimulation?

If your dog is showing unwanted or destructive behavior, and they seem to be zooming intensely even after doing their daily exercise routine, they may have a build-up of energy. This may mean they need more enrichment to their day.

Mental stimulation is important for dogs to avoid serious health concerns. A dog who doesn't get enough mental stimulation can end up getting chronic boredom, which can lead to more concerning conditions such as depression and anxiety.

Some of the most common signs that a dog isn't getting enough mental engagement include excessive barking; whining and whimpering; clinging to their owner; exaggerated reactions to stimulation; pacing or tail-chasing; tearing up inappropriate household items; and excessive sleeping, among others.

Activities and Games That Provide Mental Stimulation For Your Dog

Kait Hembree, VTS (behavior), CVT, KPA, CTP, and the head of training at Boston-based GoodPup, told Newsweek that activities and games that provide mental stimulation are some of the best at-home enrichment options for dogs.

She said: "Unfortunately, given the hectic daily schedules most people live, these forms of entertainment are often underutilized. But providing daily at-home mental enrichment opportunities doesn't have to be hard or time-consuming with a little creativity and fortitude."

Long-Lasting Chew Toys

One of the best enrichments for your dog are long-lasting chew toys, including marrow bones and frozen Kongs. These can be pre-purchased and stuffed, and then kept in the freezer for easy access when needed.

"As long as your leftovers are dog-safe, a great way to use them up is by mixing them in with some of your dog's kibble for the stuffing. You could even make this their morning or nightly meal. If expense is a concern, then dive into that recycle bin. There are tons of simple DIY toys on the internet such as hiding treats in recycled cereal or cracker boxes.

"Or make a treasure box/hunt by filling a larger cardboard box with scrunched-up paper and tossing in treats for your dog to search through honing their natural foraging behaviors. These also make for great kid activities too. Keep in mind that depending on your dog's personality, direct supervision may be a requirement for this style of entertainment," Hembree said.

Puzzle Toys

Puzzle toys are great for your dog's cognitive enrichment because they stimulate their mind and keep them busy and interested, leaving you free to do all your housework in the meantime.

Provide a Bury/Dig Pit

This is a simple toy that you can make yourself at home but getting a dog paddling pool and filling it all up with sand, giving your dog a place to dig and bury their stuff. If you want to make it extra fun, you can also hide some toys in them for your dog to dig them up and play.

Rotate Their Toys

If your dog has an incredible amount of toys but gets bored playing with them, you can try rotating their selection by only choosing four at a time and putting the rest away. This way your dog will think they have new toys every time you switch and will be more excited to play with them.

However, if you know that your pet has a favorite toy they turn to for comfort, you should make sure to leave that one out at all times.

Make Meal Time More Interesting

You can also enrich your dog's feedings to make mealtime more exciting and enjoyable for them.

According to Hembree, meal time in and of itself can easily become a "sniffari" of adventure by simply scattering or hiding pieces of your dog's kibble throughout dog-safe areas of the home.

She said: "My 6-year-old loves this late afternoon chore. You can even break this into multiple hunts or 'find its' and while your dog is busy searching, you can be catching up on other things."