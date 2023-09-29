Top 10 Best and Worst States for Happiness

When it comes to happiness, not all states are created equal.

A new WalletHub ranking looked at several key metrics of happiness including everything from depression rates to average hours worked and came back with a few states that rise above the rest.

Several factors impact happiness, and it's common for individuals to rank their level of self-happiness lower in years plagued by economic instability or high inflation.

In 2023, more than 75 percent of Americans dealing with inflation said they were "very" or "moderately" stressed, according to the American Psychiatric Association. And only half of Americans said they feel "very satisfied" with their personal life.

Despite these statistics, some states bring higher happiness than most. The states were graded on their scores of emotional and physical well-being, work environment, and community and environment.

The top 10 happiest states were as follows:

Utah Hawaii Maryland Minnesota New Jersey Connecticut California Florida Idaho Nebraska

Meanwhile, at the bottom of the list, these states were ranked lowest in terms of overall happiness:

50. West Virginia

49. Louisiana

48. Tennessee

47. Arkansas

46. Kentucky

45. Alabama

44. Mississippi

43. Alaska

42. New Mexico

41. Oklahoma

Happiest State Revealed

So what makes Utah the land of serotonin, according to the ranking? Mainly, work-life balance.

Utah residents worked the lowest number of working hours compared to the 49 other states. The state ranked third in the nation for sports participation.

Residents were also most likely to volunteer and saw the lowest rate of divorce nationwide. The state also came in fourth for overall safety.

With its wide array of national parks and mountain ranges, it's no wonder Utah comes in as the top state for overall happiness.

Hawaii Comes In at Two

Since Hawaii is generally seen as a peaceful and beautiful state to visit, it's not surprising residents have a variety of factors that boost their overall happiness score.

In fact, Hawaii experienced the lowest rate of depression across all 50 states. Divorce was also one of the lowest rates in the nation, and safety came in at number five.

Beyond that, Hawaii provides some of the greatest natural beauty in America through its beaches and trails. There's also plenty of fresh seafood and produce, making the food options better than the national average.

Maryland Boasts Happiness Levels Too

Maryland was also one of the better states to live in based on mental health alone.

The state had a fourth-place ranking for lowest depression and suicide rates, but Maryland's happiness levels also have a lot to do with the amount of wealth concentrated in the state.

For one, Maryland contains the most millionaires per capita, with more than one in 12 households bringing in $1 million or more. The state is also home to some of the best school systems in the country, leading general education to elevate its happiness levels as well.

Unhappiest States

West Virginia took the unfortunate prize of unhappiest state home, followed closely by Louisiana and Tennessee.

West Virginia had the highest depression rate of all states, and residents were also least likely to earn a proper night's sleep.

Meanwhile, Louisiana rated lowest for safety while also boasting some of the highest divorce rates in the nation. Residents also had to deal with some of the highest working hours per week and did not engage in sports as avidly as many others.

Secrets to Happiness

Experts in the field of psychology do not take a one-size-fits-all approach to what contributes to general contentment or happiness.

However, key economic factors will always play a part, according to Miriam Liss, a professor of psychology at the University of Mary Washington.

"It is important to live where you can afford housing without being financially stressed and where you can build some sort of community and develop strong friendship networks," Liss said in WalletHub's report. "Research suggests that other variables such as weather are considerably less important than most people think."

When it comes down to it, your rate of happiness correlates with your ability to fulfill your basic needs where you live.

"If, for instance, we are lucky enough to live in an environment where there are plenty of green spaces where we will be safe to spend time and where we can meet friends and share a sense of community, this is likely to elevate our mood and sense of happiness," said Monash University professor Fiona Newton.

"The reverse is also possible. Living in an environment where we do not feel safe can erode our sense of well-being."

Others feel location might play a substantially less important role in what truly contributes to our view of happiness.

"If you are mindful and feel supported and cared for by those around you, you can be happy wherever you are," said Ellen Langer, a psychology professor at the Harvard Faculty of Arts and Sciences.

To see more about where each state ranks, visit the WalletHub website.