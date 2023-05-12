Joe Biden's Approval Rating Among Republicans Is on the Rise

Joe Biden has recently seen more Republicans approve of the job he is doing as president—more than at any point since he entered the White House—according to polls.

YouGov's tracker of Biden's approval ratings, updated continually, shows that as of May 9, over 18 percent of Republicans believe the Democrat is currently doing a good job as president.

On April 25, YouGov's polling showed that 19 percent of GOP voters said they approve of the job Biden is doing in the White House, with similar, relatively high numbers recorded on January 10 (17.8 percent).

These polling numbers could provide a boost for Biden, who has confirmed he will be running again in 2024 and is all but certain to win the Democratic primary.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the debt ceiling at the White House on May 09, 2023, in Washington, D.C. More than 18 percent of Republicans believe Biden is currently doing a good job as president, according to YouGov. Getty Images/Anna Moneymaker

For a majority of Biden's presidency, his low approval ratings, combined with his age and polls frequently suggesting voters do not want him to run for president again, have raised concerns about his chances at the next election.

The YouGov approval rating shows that Biden has for the past few months won over more GOP voters than at any point as president; the last time more than 17 percent of Republicans approved of his job was in April and May 2021.

If the YouGov approval polling can translate to actual votes in 2024, it potentially suggests that Biden has the ability to swing GOP votes in a way that the current favorite to be his potential Republican challenger, Donald Trump, may not be able to with Democratic voters.

In the first few months of his presidency, Biden was frequently recording overall approval ratings in the low and mid-50s, helped by factors such as the passing of a $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package and vastly increasing the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

However, Biden's approval ratings plummeted following the Afghanistan withdrawal in August 2021, when more than 180 people, including 13 U.S. service personnel, were killed in a suicide bombing at Kabul airport just prior to the Taliban retaking the country.

Following the attack, which Republican lawmakers criticize the president over, Biden's approval rating in YouGov surveys fell below 50 percent, and he has not been above that level since.

Overall, Biden's current YouGov approval rating is currently 49.6 percent, approaching his all-time high of 55.1 percent recorded in February 2021.

However, other recent surveys are not as positive for Biden.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released May 9, Biden's approval rating is at 40 percent, just about the lowest level of his presidency, with voters continuing to be unhappy with how he is handling issues such as inflation and immigration.