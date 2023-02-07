Tue, Feb 07, 2023
Newsweek
News

Biden Asserts U.S. 'Made Clear' It Will Protect Sovereignty Against China

By
News U.S. Politics Joe Biden State of the Union SOTU

President Joe Biden said during his State of the Union address Tuesday night that the United States "made clear" it will protect its sovereignty against threats from China, as the U.S. on Saturday downed a Chinese surveillance balloon hovering in American airspace.

Biden over the weekend ordered the military to shoot down the balloon, which was first spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday. The orb was traveling in violation of international law, escalating tensions between the nations. It prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to China.

Biden highlighted the call to destroy the balloon during his speech Tuesday night, given before a joint session of Congress—including Republicans, who had been critical of his handling of the situation.

Biden SOTU and Xi Jinping
Left, U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday arrives before delivering his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Right, Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks following his arrival via high-speed rail across the border in Hong Kong on June 30, 2022, for celebrations marking the 25th anniversary of the city's handover from Britain to China. Jacquelyn Martin/Getty; Selim Chtayti/AFP/Getty

"Make no mistake: As we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did," Biden said during his address.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

Read more
Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines