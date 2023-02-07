Biden Asserts U.S. 'Made Clear' It Will Protect Sovereignty Against China

President Joe Biden said during his State of the Union address Tuesday night that the United States "made clear" it will protect its sovereignty against threats from China, as the U.S. on Saturday downed a Chinese surveillance balloon hovering in American airspace.

Biden over the weekend ordered the military to shoot down the balloon, which was first spotted over Billings, Montana, on Wednesday. The orb was traveling in violation of international law, escalating tensions between the nations. It prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to China.

Biden highlighted the call to destroy the balloon during his speech Tuesday night, given before a joint session of Congress—including Republicans, who had been critical of his handling of the situation.

"Make no mistake: As we made clear last week, if China threatens our sovereignty, we will act to protect our country. And we did," Biden said during his address.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available.