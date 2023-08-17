Biden Official Praising Clinic Calling Moms 'Egg Producers' Sparks Outrage

Admiral Rachel Levine's recent visit to an LGBTQ+ clinic in Alaska has drawn some criticism due to the center's espoused views on gender identity, care and terminology—including the replacement of the word "mother" for the term "egg producer."

Levine, who is transgender and has served as Assistant Secretary for Health for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) since 2021, visited Identity Alaska in Anchorage on August 6. She is the first transgendered federal official ever confirmed by the U.S. Senate.

She has repeatedly defended the transgender community and notably vulnerable trans youth, imploring against bullying tactics and "politically motivated attacks through state actions" in reference to the hundreds of bills weighed by state legislatures across the United States.

She tweeted her support for one of the state's few LGBTQ+ health clinics upon her arrival in Anchorage, calling the employees "inspiring people [who] work tirelessly to create a more equitable future, where all those living in the U.S. have equal access to lifesaving medical care."

Touched down in Alaska for the week. First stop: @IdentityAlaska, one of the state's only LGBTQI health clinics. These inspiring people work tirelessly to create a more equitable future, where all those living in the U.S. have equal access to lifesaving medical care. pic.twitter.com/T5N97RMxfp — ADM Rachel Levine (@HHS_ASH) August 6, 2023

Identity Alaska, originally chartered as the Alaskan Gay Community Center in 1977, provides resources and programming for the surrounding community—including medical interventions for hormonal transition and gender-affirming surgery.

A plethora of the center's online resources are based on the Gender-Inclusive Biology curriculum, which promotes by their definition a new scientific framework aligned with new-age approaches to gender and sexual diversity.

Rachel Levine, Assistant Secretary in the Department of Health and Human Services(HHS), testifies at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee February 25, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. Levine recently visited an LGBTQ+ health center in Alaska which promotes gender-inclusive language, including replacing the word "mother" with "egg producer." Caroline Brehman/Getty

Hypothetical questions posed as part of that curriculum include how transgender and intersex students can talk about X and Y chromosomes; how all gender identities and sexual orientations fit into the understanding of science, development and evolution; and whether proper safe spaces in scientific exploration can be created to protect trans youth.

It also includes replacing the word "mother" for terms including "gestational parent," "birth parent," "carrier" and the aforementioned "egg producer."

"We were here today at Identity Health to hear about challenges to the LGBTQI+ community, particularly vulnerable transgender youth, their families and their providers, that have really faced significant challenges across the country," Levine said during her visit, according to local news outlet KTUU.

The admiral again mentioned politically and ideologically motivated laws, in addition to an emphasis on transgender care and how it is directly related to healthcare, mental health care and suicide prevention care.

"We have a lot of youth in the room and families who are actively working against a lot of barriers to keep their kids alive and so there was a lot of tears but also a lot of feeling that this was a good discussion to have," said Tracey Wiese, the clinical director of Identity Alaska. "It helps to know there's a team of us in the community that are supportive."

Levine's visit was met with some hostility.

"This is Joe Biden's rep (a man posing as a woman—and not convincingly) endorsing the idea of scrubbing the term 'women' for 'egg producers,' wrote commentator Megyn Kelly on X, formerly Twitter. "So jealous he can't be female he wants to erase those of us who are. IT'S A NO."

"They're calling women "egg producers" now cuz the terms bleeders, uterus havers, bonus hole, and menstruators aren't offensive enough," posted Chaya Raichik, creator of the Libs of TikTok account.

They’re calling women “egg producers” now cuz the terms bleeders, uterus havers, bonus hole, and menstruators aren’t offensive enough. pic.twitter.com/aHj9IujP0Y — Chaya Raichik (@ChayaRaichik10) August 17, 2023

One user posted, "I am not an 'egg producer', a 'chest feeder', a 'bleeder'...or any of the other crazy terms. I'm a woman."

"Egg producer. Is that all women are to you?" said another user. "Disgusting people."

Public officials have taken aim at Levine in the past.

U.S. Representatives Lauren Boebert and Marjorie Taylor Greene, both Republicans, have referred to Levine as "grooming" children. Indiana Representative Jim Banks, another Republican, misgendered Levine upon her Senate confirmation by referring to her as a "man."

Even Caitlyn Jenner, who is also trans, has criticized Levine due to her political affiliation.

Newsweek reached out to HHS and Identity Alaska via email for comment.