Internet Holds Its Breath as Dog Weighing 117lb. Tries to Get in Hammock

Every big dog owner likely wonders if their furry friend actually knows that they're not a lap dog.

One Belgium Malinois recently left the internet howling after it assumed it could fit in a hammock with its owner and took up most of the space.

In a viral TikTok clip from Nicole Nellsworth (@nicolenellsworth), a woman is attempting to relax in a hammock before her dog decides to join in on the fun. At first, she doubts the fabric swing will be able to hold them both, but the dog knows there is only one way to find out.

Despite the video being captioned "He's like 117 lbs... this isn't gonna work," the dog proves her wrong by getting into the hammock without breaking it. He appears to be pleased with his new bed as he makes himself comfy—even if it means she isn't.

The person recorded can be heard saying: "He is so proud of himself," and it turns out hundreds of thousands of TikTok users are too. So far, the video has amassed 1.6 million views since it was shared on September 9.

Some may argue that the dog doesn't understand how big he is. After all, dogs fail to recognize their reflection in a mirror. But a 2021 study in the journal Scientific Reports found dogs are aware of their body.

In 2021, a group of researchers tested 32 dogs by asking them to sit on a mat and grab a toy that was placed on it. The tricky part was that sometimes the toy was attached to the mat so the dog's bodies were preventing them from lifting it. To pass the test, the dogs had to get off the mat first to free the toy from their weight and then deliver the toy (with the mat attached) to their owner.

The results found the dogs left the mat significantly more often than not and they were able to hold the toy without being on the mat. This indicates canines are aware of their bodies.

Over 152,000 internet users have liked the viral clip, which has amassed more than 680 comments.

"Some dogs have literally zero idea how big they are," one TikTok user commented.

A stock image of a dog sharing a hammock with a woman. Over one million TikTok viewers have watched the moment a large dog hops into a hammock with a woman. Shootingstar22/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Another wrote about the goofy dog: "He's absolutely delighted with himself."

"Malinois will literally try to squeeze themselves anywhere," one commenter said.

Some users have asked what the owner is feeding him as he seems to be heavier than other Belgian Malinois. According to the American Kennel Club, a male adult weighs 60 to 80 pounds and a female weighs 40 to 60 pounds.

