Bill Cosby Slammed Over Possible 2023 Comeback Comedy Tour: 'Read the Room'

Bill Cosby announced on Wednesday that he's mulling a tour in 2023, but news of the comedian's planned comeback isn't sitting well with some.

Cosby, who was convicted in spring 2018 for drugging and sexually assaulting a woman as around 60 others accused him of various offenses, addressed the idea during a surprise interview on "WGH Talk" radio, according to Variety. Host Scott Spears asked the entertainer whether he may be able to return to touring next year.

The answer, Cosby said, is "yes."

He continued: "Yes, because there's so much fun to be had in this storytelling that I do. Years ago, maybe 10 years ago, I found it was better to say it after I write it."

The 85-year-old actor also reportedly told Spears, "When I come out of this, I feel that I will be able to perform and be the Bill Cosby that my audience knows me to be."

A representative for Cosby confirmed to Variety that the embattled actor is thinking of launching his tour in the spring or summer.

Following his 2018 conviction in Pennsylvania, Cosby spent nearly three years behind bars. He walked free in 2021, however, after the state Supreme Court decided to overturn the conviction, ruling that his due-process rights had been violated.

News of Cosby's possible return upset some on social media.

"Read the room, Bill," podcast host Rex Chapman wrote in response to a tweet featuring the Variety article.

Read the room, Bill. — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) December 28, 2022

Culture writer Jason Okundaye also responded via tweet, writing, "Cool. Long as we get a public list of everyone who buys a ticket."

Cool. Long as we get a public list of everyone who buys a ticket https://t.co/GJyI0fX63C — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) December 28, 2022

Comedian Mohanad Elshieky didn't mince words with his own take, suggesting that Cosby "should tour hell."

he should tour hell https://t.co/keewYuOJjz — Mohanad Elshieky (@MohanadElshieky) December 28, 2022

Joshua Sauberman, former Democratic congressional candidate from New York, quipped: "Please tell me @santos4congress is [Cosby's] opening act." The tweet tagged Republican Congressman-elect George Santos, who has recently come under fire for lying about details of his professional and personal life while on the midterm campaign trail.

Please tell me @santos4congress is his opening act. — Joshua Sauberman • זאוברמן (@JoshForNY) December 28, 2022

Cosby's name appeared again in headlines this month after five women filed a new lawsuit against him with allegations of sexual assault. The latest claims against Cosby span decades, including one dating to 1969 and four from the late-1980s and 1990.

The suit arrives following a new law in New York that temporarily suspends the statute of limitations for older allegations of sexual assault.

Cosby's team has slammed the suit as "frivolous," and the celebrity continues to adamantly deny wrongdoing.

Newsweek hasreached out to a Cosby legal representative for comment.

