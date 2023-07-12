Heartwarming

Touching Moment Blind and Deaf Dog Gets Excited When He Senses Dad Is Home

By
Heartwarming Dogs Pets Viral TikTok

A deaf and blind dog's excited and joyful reaction to smelling that his dad is back from work has gone viral on TikTok.

Samantha Linsky, from Cincinnati, Ohio, has a loving relationship with her border collie mixed breed, Morty, who usually gets fired up when he senses just about anyone. But the excitement that Morty shows to others pales in comparison to the reaction his dad receives when he gets home.

When Morty can smell his dad nearby, Linsky told Newsweek, he "always jumps a foot in the air" and he can barely control his excitement.

"Morty was born deaf and blind, but he loves his dad and gets so excited when he smells him," Linsky said. "He gets excited to see other people, like me and our friends, but his dad is his favorite."

Morty reacting to his dad coming home
Morty's excited reaction when his dad gets home. Morty was born deaf and blind, but he doesn't let that hold him back too much. @echobadlistener

"He is a very happy dog, and he doesn't know he's different. He's adventurous and funny, and with a few adjustments, anyone could house a special needs dog."

Being deaf and blind certainly hinders some of Morty's abilities, however his sense of smell is as keen as ever. Dogs understand and analyze the world around them mostly through scent, and VCA Animal Hospitals explains that they have more than 100 million sensory receptors in their nasal cavity.

In comparison, humans have about 6 million receptor sites in their nasal cavity, so it's thought that dogs can smell between 1,000 and 10,000 times better than people.

Fortunately for Morty, dogs don't need to see a person to recognize who they are, and VCA Animal Hospitals notes that everyone has their own individual scent, which enables a dog to identify who that person is. As a result, it's thought that they have much less difficulty adjusting to visual impairments than humans do.

Linsky got Morty when he was just eight weeks old, and since then, they have helped him to gain confidence in spite of the obstacles in his way.

Read more

On July 6, Linsky posted the video of Morty's sheer joy when he sensed his dad nearby on her TikTok account (@echobadlistener). Since the clip of Morty getting "a little excited" was shared, it has amassed over 34,000 views and more than 2,000 likes in just a matter of days.

Linsky has loved seeing the overwhelmingly positive response that the video has generated online. As she regularly shares clips of Morty's antics, Linsky hopes to show others how loving a disabled dog can be, and that in many ways they are just like other dogs.

She continued: "Everyone on social media has been so supportive and encouraging of Morty. It makes me so happy to know that people love him for him."

Many TikTok users commented on the viral video to praise Morty's undying love for his dad, as one person lauded the "pure happiness" on display.

Another comment reads: "Dad better stop what he's doing right now and love that baby!"

One TiKTok user called Morty a "world class gymnast."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup

Request Reprint & Licensing, Submit Correction or view Editorial Guidelines

Editor's Picks

Premium Subscription
 Digital + Monthly (Ad Free Trial)
Newsweek cover
  • Newsweek magazine delivered to your door
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
Newsweek cover
  • Unlimited access to Newsweek.com
  • Ad free Newsweek.com experience
  • iOS and Android app access
  • All newsletters + podcasts
Subscribe now
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Trending
Joe Biden
Russia-Ukraine War
Donald Trump
Vladimir Putin
Subscriptions
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
U.S.
World
Tech & Science
Culture
Autos
Rankings
Health
Opinion
Experts
Education
Fact Check
My Turn
Podcasts
Mightier
Vantage
Unconventional
Joe Biden Russia-Ukraine War Donald Trump Vladimir Putin
Digital+ Monthly (Ad Free Trial) $1.00
Digital+ Yearly $49.00
Premium Monthly $9.99
Premium Yearly $99
Newsweek magazine cover

July 21
2023 Issue
In The Magazine
July 21
2023 Issue
Newsletters in your inbox  See all
The Bulletin (Mondays to Saturdays)
See Sample
The Debate (Tuesdays)
The Cover (Wednesdays)
See Sample
For The Culture (Tuesdays and Thursdays)
See Sample
The Frontlines (Thursdays)
See Sample
Infinite Scroll (Tuesdays)
See Sample
The Josh Hammer Report (Wednesdays)
See Sample
Mightier (Coming soon)
You can unsubscribe at any time.
By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy
Company
About Us
Masthead
Diversity
Announcements
Archive
Policies and Standards
Mission Statement
Leadership
Newsletters
Press Center
Editions:
U.S. Edition
日本
Polska
România
Contact
Advertise
Careers
Contact Us
Corrections
Terms of Use
Cookie Policy
Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms & Conditions
Terms of Sale

© 2023 NEWSWEEK DIGITAL LLC