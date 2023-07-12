Touching Moment Blind and Deaf Dog Gets Excited When He Senses Dad Is Home

A deaf and blind dog's excited and joyful reaction to smelling that his dad is back from work has gone viral on TikTok.

Samantha Linsky, from Cincinnati, Ohio, has a loving relationship with her border collie mixed breed, Morty, who usually gets fired up when he senses just about anyone. But the excitement that Morty shows to others pales in comparison to the reaction his dad receives when he gets home.

When Morty can smell his dad nearby, Linsky told Newsweek, he "always jumps a foot in the air" and he can barely control his excitement.

"Morty was born deaf and blind, but he loves his dad and gets so excited when he smells him," Linsky said. "He gets excited to see other people, like me and our friends, but his dad is his favorite."

Morty's excited reaction when his dad gets home. Morty was born deaf and blind, but he doesn't let that hold him back too much. @echobadlistener

"He is a very happy dog, and he doesn't know he's different. He's adventurous and funny, and with a few adjustments, anyone could house a special needs dog."

Being deaf and blind certainly hinders some of Morty's abilities, however his sense of smell is as keen as ever. Dogs understand and analyze the world around them mostly through scent, and VCA Animal Hospitals explains that they have more than 100 million sensory receptors in their nasal cavity.

In comparison, humans have about 6 million receptor sites in their nasal cavity, so it's thought that dogs can smell between 1,000 and 10,000 times better than people.

Fortunately for Morty, dogs don't need to see a person to recognize who they are, and VCA Animal Hospitals notes that everyone has their own individual scent, which enables a dog to identify who that person is. As a result, it's thought that they have much less difficulty adjusting to visual impairments than humans do.

Linsky got Morty when he was just eight weeks old, and since then, they have helped him to gain confidence in spite of the obstacles in his way.

On July 6, Linsky posted the video of Morty's sheer joy when he sensed his dad nearby on her TikTok account (@echobadlistener). Since the clip of Morty getting "a little excited" was shared, it has amassed over 34,000 views and more than 2,000 likes in just a matter of days.

Linsky has loved seeing the overwhelmingly positive response that the video has generated online. As she regularly shares clips of Morty's antics, Linsky hopes to show others how loving a disabled dog can be, and that in many ways they are just like other dogs.

She continued: "Everyone on social media has been so supportive and encouraging of Morty. It makes me so happy to know that people love him for him."

Many TikTok users commented on the viral video to praise Morty's undying love for his dad, as one person lauded the "pure happiness" on display.

Another comment reads: "Dad better stop what he's doing right now and love that baby!"

One TiKTok user called Morty a "world class gymnast."

