Woman Shares What Owning a Deaf Puppy Has Taught Her in Heartwarming Clip

By
A social-media video that depicts what it's like to adopt and raise a deaf blue heeler puppy has melted hearts across the internet.

Since it was shared to TikTok on June 2 by @KekoaAndKaya, the clip has received more than 800,000 views. It chronicles how one household decided to welcome a new puppy named Kekoa into their family, during the peak of the pandemic.

A voiceover narration says that, while the family were so excited by their new addition, they soon sensed something wasn't right. After appearing mellow and struggling to respond to his new owner's commands, the dog was seen by a vet who then confirmed that the pup is deaf and that "his quiet world is why he is so mellow."

Dog
A blue heeler puppy rests by the feet of its owner on lawn. The viral TikTok video shows Kekoa the deaf dog adapting to the world around him. Getty Images

The video's creator then shares how, with specialist help, the family have been able to train the deaf dog and make him feel more comfortable with the world around him.

"I'm proud to share Kekoa's story with all of you," the video has been captioned. "Having a deaf dog has taught myself, and my family, new lessons in patience, love, compassion, and understanding. Kekoa has truly changed our world for the better."

How Is Deafness Spotted in Dogs?

Patrik Holmboe is a head veterinarian at Cooper Pet Care, a veterinary telemedicine provider in The Netherlands. Holmboe told Newsweek how deafness affects dogs and how a hearing impairment can be identified and diagnosed in animals.

"How the deafness is spotted really comes down to the degree of deafness, full versus partial, and the alertness of the observer. The obvious signs would be poor response to auditory cues," Holmboe said.

"This can be very difficult to assess, especially if an animal is only partially deaf, as it might come across as them just being stubborn," he added. "The primary test of deafness is called the Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response. Noises are played to each ear, and the response of the brain is monitored via sensors attached to the skin of the head."

Holmboe said that deafness is much more of an issue in dogs than cats, because deaf puppies are more difficult to train. Deafness typically makes canines less able to respond to dangers outdoors, such as cars or aggressive dogs. Owners with deaf canines should consider keeping them on a leash while on walks to mitigate any risks.

@kekoaandkaya

To all our friends, old and new…. I’m proud to share Kekoas story with all of you. Having a deaf dog has taught myself, and my family, new lessons in patience, love, compassion, and understanding. Kekoa has truly changed our world for the better. 🐾❤️ #deafdog #ourstory #ourjourney

♬ Dream Away - Ramol

What Do the Comments Say?

The TikTok post has been liked by 48,000 users and commented on more than 430 times.

"A lot of e-collars have a vibration setting, had a friend train her dog to look for her when it vibrated for off leash fun," one user wrote.

"Beautiful baby," another added. "We have a bluey with limited hearing too," shared a third TikTok user.

Newsweek reached out to @KekoaAndKaya via TikTok for comment.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

