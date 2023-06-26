Tears as Abused Pit Bull Saved From Euthanasia List Rebuilds Confidence

A social media video that details a pit bull's journey from being found neglected and abused to being housed in an animal shelter and finally adopted by a loving owner has moved audiences online.

The viral video details how Josie the pit bull, who was renamed by new owner Erin Berger upon adoption, had been placed straight on the "euthanasia list." While on that list, the plan had been for Josie to be put down simply because she was suffering from a debilitating level of anxiety and trauma after having been bred in poor, unethical conditions.

The pit bull had not been able to walk, eat or stand for several days, and can be seen hobbling close to the ground and cowering in corners in the emotional clip.

"This is my dog Josie. I rescued her from the shelter where she was going to be euthanized for being so scared," Erin Berger told Newsweek.

Josie had been adopted from a shelter by Erin Berger. In a viral TikTok video, Berger explained how Josie has been adapting to her new environment.

"Someone dropped her off there with several other dogs after keeping them chained up in their yard for years."

"I was originally just going to foster her, but she became very attached to me and to this day is still scared of everyone but me. I knew I was meant to be her owner," she added.

By the end of the minute-long video, Josie is seen "progressing." Berger shares in the TikTok post that her other dog had been able to provide the traumatized pit bull with a sense of comfort and peace.

The video concludes with a message that Josie has finally learned how to "be a normal dog," and that she has finally realized that "she is safe."

Berger then encourages viewers to look into adopting pets from animal shelters, as opposed to buying them from breeders.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social media platform on June 21 by @ErinsFosters, the TikTok post has been liked by over 74,000 users and commented on more than 1,000 times. Plenty of TikTokers have praised Berger for her decision to adopt Josie, while sharing how moved they felt by the emotional video.

"So proud of Josie. Thank you for giving her a second chance in life," one user wrote.

"I love Josie and you for doing this! Thank you," another user added.

A different TikTok-er commented: "Beautiful story. I feel like they are really heart broken that their family gives them away."

