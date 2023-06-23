Hearts Melt Over Dachshund Keeping Owner's Spot in the Bed Warm for Them

A social-media video that shows a red-shaded dachshund "keeping her owner's bed warm" by snuggling up in their bedsheets while they'd left to go to the bathroom has tugged at heartstrings.

The viral video was posted by @eemilydharperr on May 14 and has been viewed more than 1.2 million times. It shows the female sausage dog laying on her side and looking content in her owner's bed, as she waits for her to come back.

Dachshunds, commonly called sausage dogs or wiener dogs, are a popular breed in the U.S. and Europe. Originating in Germany, they were bred to chase rabbits and badgers down tunnels, hence the name, which means "badger hound."

Dachshunds are highly intelligent while also being loyal and devoted companions, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). Dachshunds are strong-willed and smart too, which can make them more difficult to train than easier-going breeds such as golden retrievers.

"Dachshunds were bred to be an independent hunter of dangerous prey," says the AKC on its website. "They can be brave to the point of rashness, and a bit stubborn, but their endearing nature and unique look has won millions of hearts the world over."

Dachshunds are ideal for owners who live in small apartments or don't have a large backyard, because they require little exercise, compared to other breeds. They are a low-maintenance pet, and most are happy to keep themselves occupied in small living environments and stay healthy with short daily walks.

Despite their stubborn nature, sausage dogs form extremely close bonds with their owners and tend to latch onto one particular member of their household over others.

What Do the Comments Say?

Since it was shared to the social-media platform, the TikTok post has been liked over 191,000 times and received more than 570 comments. Plenty of users have gushed over the sweet moment in the comments section under the post.

"And then you find a massive wet patch where they have licked their paws," one user wrote.

"Not keeping it warm. Stealing your warmth. Soooooo cute. Mine does this all the time," another added.

