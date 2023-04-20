Dachshund Who Can't Go a Second Without Being Included Melts Hearts

A sausage dog called Peanut has left the internet in stitches after a video of him forcing himself into his mom and dad's kiss went viral on social media.

In the video, shared on TikTok earlier in March by user Princesspeathewee, the dog's owner explains: "Our wiener dog can't go a second without being included in something."

She then proceeds to fake kiss her partner, but the short-haired miniature dachshund can't take being left out so he runs in fast, demanding to take part in their romantic moment too, and they all burst into laughter.

Stock image of a dachshund on top of a couple. A dachshund demanding to be involved in family kiss has melted hearts. Getty Images

Dachshunds are very sociable dogs who love being the center of attention, according to veterinary charity the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), and by socializing your dachshund at a young age, you will allow them to grow into a happy and fun-loving adult doggie.

The PDSA also states: "Dachshunds love human company so can develop separation anxiety if left alone. They do best in homes where someone is around all day to keep them company and play with them."

The video quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 385,000 views and 47,000 likes on TikTok.

One user, eeeepee33, commented: "Same here, but a Great Dane." And Micaylajt said: "We have to do 'family hugs' so my toy poodle doesn't get upset when my husband and I show affection." Tatjana & Cannoli added: "Omg my weenie is the same!! 'Kisses without me? I don't think so," while Winston and friends joked: "Us weiners are always the main character."

Nicole Flores wrote: "Glad I mine is not the only one doing this." And Leah said: "My golden retriever puppy is the same hahah my bf and I will kiss and suddenly her snout is right there." BruceTheFrenchie added: "Oh my god I hate it when my mom and dad kiss and don't include me."

Another user, darby, commented: "My cockapoo is exactly the same. We always say, 'oh third one in!'" And claw said: "Our dog has major fomo and when my partner & I hug or kiss we have to have a little hug moment with him too. We call it a puppy sandwich lol." Emily added: "Mine is a 70lb pittie that does this."

Newsweek reached out to Princesspeathewee for comment via email. We could not verify the details of the case.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.