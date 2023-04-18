Miniature Dachshund Needing Just One Kiss To Fall Asleep Melts Hearts

A mini weenie called Bento has melted hearts online after a video of him falling asleep in his owner's arms as he gives him kisses went viral on social media earlier last week.

In a post shared on TikTok on Wednesday by the dog's owner, under the username Bentotheweenie, the dapple piebald miniature dachshund, who is just the size of his owner's forearm, can be seen chilling on his lap, loving the attention he's receiving, and then falling asleep as soon as he gives him a kiss on the forehead.

The heartwarming video which has been reshared on the platform over 30,000 times, comes with a caption that says: "One kiss is all it takes for me to fall asleep."

Stock image of a dachshund dog with his owner.

As Dr. Mary R. Burch, certified applied animal behaviorist and AKC family dog director previously told Newsweek, dogs don't understand kisses the way we humans do, and they do not kiss each other. Many pet dogs, however, do tolerate them because they love the pets and cuddling coming afterward.

Many dogs learn that kisses are positive interactions and react with excitement when their owner gives them a kiss, wagging their tail, or even looking straight into your eyes as you kiss them, to show you just how much they trust you when receiving this type of attention.

Puppies however may not recognize this behavior is positive as they haven't experienced it yet, so they may react differently than your adult dog.

The post quickly gained popularity all over social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received over 3.3 million views and 470,400 likes.

One user, Tracylee Viator, commented: "Them widdle smackies." And Ramon said: "I can smell the frito chips through the screen." Amalia added: "The toe beans."

Sweetpea_1209 wrote: "THE MOST ADORABLE THING I'VE SEEN ALL DAY." And Matthew Daniel Gordon said: "I can feel the serotonin relaxing into my bloodstream when I watch this." The-Shamless-Drummer added: "sleepy smacks are adorable."

Another user, Tiktok Observer, commented: "Oh my. Just about the sweetest thing ever." And Cathy Moran Collins said: "OMG! Is it me or Does anybody else wish They could fall asleep that fast."

Kayla T wrote: "Like a magic button. I wish my Maligator had that." And Preet added: "I FEEL LIKE I'M WATCHING A DISNEY MOVIE."

