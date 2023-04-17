Tiny Dog Doing All Her Tricks to Get Healthy Snack Leaves Internet Laughing

A dog called Riley has left the internet in stitches after a video of her going to extreme lengths to get a snack, only to get a leaf of lettuce in the end, went viral on social media.

The viral clip was shared on TikTok earlier in March by the dog's owner, under the username Beyondthewalk. Riley, who is a mix between a Yorkshire terrier, a Chihuahua, and a Maltese, can be seen performing all kinds of tricks to get a treat, which then turns out to be quite unusual.

At the beginning of the clip, Riley's owner can be heard saying: "Alright, what will your dog do anything for?" After being asked to do a circle, sit down, jump, speak, wave, and high-five her owner, among other commands, Riley finally gets a treat. It's a leaf of lettuce, and she couldn't be any more excited about it.

According to the American Kennel Club, lettuce is safe for dogs to eat. Since it's mostly made of water, it makes a great snack, even for overweight dogs. However, while lettuce on its own is good, beware not to give your dog your leftover salad, as other ingredients present in it may be harmful to your pet.

The hilarious video, which has been reshared almost 30,000 times, comes with a caption that reads: "What will your dog sell their soul for?"

The footage quickly gained popularity on social media, attracting animal lovers from across the platform. It has so far received more than 5.5 million views and 765,000 likes on TikTok.

One user, Carrie-Eileen, commented: "WHATTT?! For LETTUCE?!?!" And Abi Peterson wrote: "If only you could have seen the disgust on my face when I found out it was all for LETTUCE." Auntie Chantal added: "I was NOT expecting that."

Emeemay joked: "She looks like a gremlin possessed a plush toy and I love her." And Paola Guillen posted: "I was expecting anything but lettuce."

Cesar wrote: "Your honor my client is being scammed, he doesn't know about cheese." And Lady Dragon4 added: "I Love seeing a little dog with training! you are awesome!!"

Another user, Alana Reeves, commented: "You have the smartest weirdo. he's so freaking adorable." And Your Mom posted: "I love EVERYTHING about this video. What a healthy doggo!"

MamaMira wrote: "My Maltese and chihuahua go bonkers for broccoli!" And Jenna Lauray added: "MINE TOO! My huskies would sell me and my husband on the black market for some iceberg lettuce."

