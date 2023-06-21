Dachshund Puppy Activating 'Turbo Mode' on Walk Delights Viewers

A video of a dachshund running at full speed down a hill has gone viral on TikTok.

The clip, which has received 1.4 million views, was posted in May by @houseofsausage, the TikTok account of dachshund duo Cuda and Soly.

A message overlaid on the clip reads: "When you take your dachshund puppy on a hike and he decides to go turbo mode down the big hill." The footage shows the dog furiously running down a grassy hill as the camera follows his footsteps.

A dachshund captured mid-air while running in a field outdoors. A video of a similar animal running in "turbo mode" has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

While they may be known for their long, low silhouette and little legs, dachshunds come with a bold "big personality" and a "big-dog bark," describes the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest purebred dog registry. "Dachshunds aren't built for distance running, leaping, or strenuous swimming, but otherwise these tireless hounds are game for anything," the AKC said.

Are all of our canine friends built to run as quickly as the dachshund in the latest viral clip?

"All dogs run very similarly, no matter if they weigh two or eighty kilograms," according to a 2011 study by researchers from Germany's Jena University. They said: "Therefore it is not thigh and upper arm and lower leg and forearm that are correlated but the shoulder blade and the thigh, the upper arm and lower leg and forearm and middle foot.

"The centre of rotation of the front legs is the shoulder blade, which is only connected to the skeleton through the musculature. The actual shoulder joint stays nearly immobile in the dogs' process of movement," the study said.

@houseofsausage i lost it when he slid on his belly through the grass at the end because he was going too fast to stop himself 🤣🤣🤣 ♬ original sound - houseofsausage

The dachshund in the latest clip is seen running with no turning back. Hysterical laughter is heard in the background throughout the video. A caption shared with the post reads: "i lost it when he slid on his belly through the grass at the end because he was going too fast to stop himself."

The video has delighted viewers on TikTok, with more than 300,000 likes. User maryfrancis475 wrote: "Don't let the little legs fool you. Doxies are fast."

Wallie & Napo posted, "They see you running after them and run 10x faster every time," and the original poster replied, "so true."

MilaAndLolz commented: "Your puppy hears your steps and puts his paws in maximum overdrive."

User ari wrote, "he's showing you how he drifts," while tiff posted, "He must be so happy."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment via TikTok and email. This video has not been independently verified.

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend, and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.