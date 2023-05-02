Dog Running at 'Full Speed' To See Neighborhood Girlfriend Melts Hearts

A video of a dog sprinting across a street in Yukon, Oklahoma, to see his "girlfriend" has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 16.5 million views at the time of writing.

The clip posted by TikToker @bparker7824 was shared with a comment that read: "Full speed to see his girlfriend."

The video showed a dog furiously running from inside a car garage across what appeared to be an empty residential street. The pup was seen running past a person waving from across the road before vanishing into a home just behind the person.

A later video shared by @bparker7824 showed the dog, called Goose, running around with his girlfriend in the front yard of a home after a woman let them out of the house.

The dog's enthusiasm for his canine bestie is not surprising because pups can form strong bonds with each other.

A stock image of a dog jumping above a pavement at a park. A video of a dog going "full speed" ahead to see his "girlfriend" has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

"Dogs can form relationships of comparable qualities with both humans and other dogs, and that these relationships vary along multiple components across different partners," according to a March 2019 study published in Scientific Reports.

The study said that "some dogs form stronger affiliative bonds with conspecifics [members of the same species] than with their owner."

Stanley Coren, a professor emeritus in the department of psychology at the University of British Columbia and the author of several books about dogs, said that "although dogs are happiest when they are in a social situation, the species that they are interacting with is less important than the quality of the interactions," in a February 2013 article for Psychology Today.

He explained: "Dogs that have been properly socialized will congenially approach virtually anything that is alive, regardless of its species, and, unless they receive hostile signals, they will attempt to establish a good-natured relationship."

The dog in the latest viral clip has delighted users on TikTok.

In a comment that got 33,300 likes, user feelinprettywitchy wrote: "Ears locked in to turbo mode."

Oakley said: "He didn't look both ways before crossing. Love on the mind," in a comment that got 26,100 likes.

Brooke-lyn Marshall said: "I don't think his back legs even touched the ground."

JCMath said: "omg [oh my god] so cute and so smart," while Carrie Barnes agreed, writing: "Awwww how adorable."

User skyekane529 wrote: "He was ready to go," and Sentinel Ghost Rider said: "Bro dropped a gear and disappeared."

