Dog 'Crying' to Be Allowed to Play With His Canine Neighbors Melts Hearts

A video of a dog "crying" to visit his canine friends next door has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received over 211,000 views at the time of this writing.

A message overlaid across the video, which was shared from the TikTok account @calipolarbearcom, read: "When my neighbor's dog's mom texted me that Beaver has been crying for 10 minutes because he wants to come over to our house."

When the poster said Beaver can visit, the neighbor said: "Yeah, Beaver can see you and he's freaking out lol [laugh out loud]," according to a screengrab of their text exchange shared in the video.

The poster later texted the neighbor: "He's [Beaver's] got to visit us everyday. It's your duty to let him come to our house haha."

The video ends with Beaver being let into the neighbor's home and being met by two other dogs as a message overlaid on the video read: "Happiest dogs [floating hearts smiling emoji]."

The dog's heartwarming bond with his canine buddies is not surprising.

The findings of a March 2019 study published in Scientific Reports, suggested that "dogs can form relationships of comparable qualities with both humans and other dogs, and that these relationships vary along multiple components across different partners."

In a February 2013 article for Psychology Today, Stanley Coren, a Professor Emeritus in the department of psychology at the University of British Columbia, and author of several books about dogs, explained that "although dogs are happiest when they are in a social situation, the species that they are interacting with is less important than the quality of the interactions."

According to Coren: "Dogs that have been properly socialized will congenially approach virtually anything that is alive, regardless of its species, and, unless they receive hostile signals, they will attempt to establish a good-natured relationship."

The latest heartwarming video has delighted users on TikTok.

User mrsdowd1 said: "Oh my goodness cuteness overload [red heart emojis] They going to have a sleep over [floating hearts smiley face emojis].

User mitchsoup said: "That's just so sweet!," while Kristen Marie added: "Those dogs are squad goals."

User sumthnuneeq said: "I love how he ran to the door like he lives there. [crying laughing and floating hearts smiley face emojis]."

Da Bomb said: "Now this is what neighbors are supposed to be!!!! [floating hearts smiley face emoji]."

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

