Dog Caught Going Into '5th Gear' During Rapid Sprint Across Sunset

A video of a dog running at high speed across a field has gone viral on TikTok, where it received 3.2 million views at the time of this writing.

A message overlaid on the clip shared from the TikTok account @winniethecattledog said: "Watch the moment my dog puts it into 5th gear."

The video showed the Australian cattle dog running furiously across a vast open field at sunset, outrunning at least one other dog that was trailing behind.

The clip was posted with a caption saying: "light work [face with eyes closed and air blowing out of nose emoji] #dogsrunning #acd #australiancattledog #workingdogs."

Standing between 17 to 20 inches at the shoulder, the Australian cattle dog is "a sturdy, hard-muscled herder of strength and agility," the American Kennel Club (AKC) states.

They're known for their "boundless energy and supple gait," which make them "excellent running partners."

The AKC said: "If an ACD [Australian cattle dog] isn't challenged, he easily becomes bored and gets into mischief. It is recommended that ACD owners participate with their dog in some work, sport, or regular exercise to keep him mentally and physically fit."

Are all able dogs able to run in the same way as the Australian cattle dog in the latest viral video?

According to a 2011 study by researchers from Germany's Jena University, "all dogs run very similarly, no matter if they weigh two or 80 kilograms."

The study said: "Therefore it is not thigh and upper arm and lower leg and forearm that are correlated but the shoulder blade and the thigh, the upper arm and lower leg and forearm and middle foot.

"The center of rotation of the front legs is the shoulder blade which is only connected to the skeleton through the musculature. The actual shoulder joint stays nearly immobile in the dogs' process of movement."

Several users on TikTok were delighted by the dog in the latest video, with some feeling moved to tears.

In a comment that got 19,100 likes, user Annalyse said: "For this moment this was the happiest dog on the entire planet, I just know it."

User @noelmulk0 wrote: "Just wish all dogs got this good of life [teary-eyed face emoji]."

Rachel Garza said: "This makes me cry [because] this is how I picture old doggies running into heaven."

Kaylee said: "Someone explain to me why i cried. Please. They seem so freeeeeee."

SweetValleyCharlotte wrote: "This is making me cry happy tears."

