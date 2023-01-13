Man Films Epic Sledding Fail With His Golden Retriever: 'Immediately No'

A video of a man trying to go sledding with a golden retriever has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 910,000 views.

The video, shared by @adventuringwithnala, begins with a man saying, "First time sledding with Nala, we're gonna see how it goes." As the golden retriever looks up at him, the man says: "Nala, you ready to do this?"

The video continues with the man and Nala on the sled, the dog sitting between his legs, as they slowly slide down a snowy slope. A message overlaid on the video reads "immediately no" as the dog is seen sliding off of the sled.

After a few bumps, the dog is seen running alongside the man as they both go down the slope. Nala manages to stay ahead of the man as he continues to go full speed downward.

Reaching the bottom of the slope, the man says, "Oh my gosh, what just happened," and the clip ends.

Golden retrievers—energetic, powerful gundogs who love outdoor play—are among America's most popular dogs, according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the world's largest purebred dog registry.

"Goldens are outgoing, trustworthy, and eager-to-please family dogs, and relatively easy to train. They take a joyous and playful approach to life and maintain this puppyish behavior into adulthood," the AKC said.

It may not be too surprising that the dog in the video appeared to be adept at keeping up with a speeding sled.

A June 2020 study in the peer-reviewed journal Science found that "dogs have been used for sledding in the Arctic as far back as ∼9500 years ago. However, the relationships among the earliest sled dogs, other dog populations, and wolves are unknown."

The study also found that "sled dogs represent an ancient lineage going back at least 9500 years and that wolves bred with the ancestors of sled dogs and precontact American dogs. However, gene flow between sled dogs and wolves likely stopped before ∼9500 years ago."

Several users on TikTok were amused by the dog in the video.

User Quoththeraaven said: "The whole way down she looks prepared to save you lol [laugh out loud]," to which the original poster replied: "Hahaha she sure was trying [crying/laughing emoji]."

CelticWarriors wrote: "Nala quickly noped out. She's like prefer to run." The original poster said: "She said I'm outta here. Stomps are as extreme as I get [crying/laughing emoji]."

StoneyLittleSubmissive wrote: "Nala really said...imma [I'm going to] head out" [crying/laughing emojis]."

Censy21 said: "She is definitely used to running ahead of you on hikes. love you two," and the original poster replied: "Haha she is!"

Newsweek has contacted the original poster for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

