Stubborn Dachshund Defies Owner in Hilarious Clip: 'Stay Out of the Bath'

A viral video of a dog jumping into a bubble bath has delighted users on TikTok.

The clip, which has received over 975,000 views, was shared on June 21 by user @__..twigs..__. A voice in the video can be heard saying, "Stay out of the bath," before the dachshund hops into the bathtub. The pup is standing up in the tub, with its head poking above the water and foam bubbles. A caption shared with the post simply reads: "#waterdog." The dachshund appears to enjoy water outdoors just as much, according to another video shared by the poster. The clip, posted with a caption reading, "His morning skinny-dip," shows the dog paddling through some shallow waters outdoors.

A stock image of dachshund standing inside a bathtub with bubbles on its head. A video of a defiant dachshund jumping into its owner's bath has gone viral on TikTok. iStock / Getty Images Plus

The pup in the viral clip may have been attracted to the bath as warm water is more comfortable for our canine friends. In an article for VCA, one of North America's largest animal-hospital chains, veterinarians Ryan Llera and Cheryl Yuill wrote that dogs tend to dislike being bathed because people often wash their pet with a garden hose using cold water, which is not recommended. You'll also want to be careful not to get any shampoo in your dog's eyes if they're in a bathtub, which can lead to a corneal ulcer.

In another article for VCA, veterinarians Malcolm Weir and Ernest Ward wrote that a corneal ulcer is an erosion of the membrane that forms the front of the eyeball. These ulcers are commonly caused by a chemical burn of the cornea. It occurs when an irritating chemical or substance, such as shampoo, gets in a dog's eye, the veterinarians added.

While the dachshund in the latest clip appeared to have a love for water, "not every dog is a water baby," explains the People's Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), a veterinary charity based in the U.K. For example, dogs with short legs (such as corgis) or pups with snub noses (such as pugs) will find it hard to swim.

Known for the long, low silhouette and short legs, dachshunds aren't actually built for "distance running, leaping or strenuous swimming," says the American Kennel Club. "But otherwise these tireless hounds are game for anything."

The latest viral video has amused users on TikTok, with clarenewman1108 writing: "He looks so happy with himself and his mischief, i love him!"

User lunarlaur_ wrote: "I'm obsessed with this dog." And fandtturner simply posted: "Precious," while user2476580717745 noted the dog was "holding his wee head above the bubbles."

User @angela.aiello was impressed that the dog "didn't panic!!"

