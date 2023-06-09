Owner Shocked to Discover Unknown 'Characteristic' of Dachshund

A curious dachshund spying on the neighborhood has been dubbed "nosy" online, with its owner supposedly unaware of the breed's inquisitive nature.

In a post to Reddit's r/dachshund community, user u/chazzzzmak1972 shared a snap of their sausage dog peeking through a gap in the window blinds. Standing upright with its paws resting on the windowsill for support, the dog is staring intently at something on the street outside.

"I've looked up the characteristics of a dachshund. They never mentioned how nosy they are," chazzzzmak1972 wrote alongside the funny photo, which has received 5,500 upvotes from dog lovers.

A stock photo of a dachshund looking through a window. The sausage dog in the Reddit post was curious to see what was happening in the neighborhood. SouthWorks/iStock/Getty Images Plus

Dachshunds may have little legs, but according to the American Kennel Club (AKC), they have "bold and vivacious" personalities.

Originally bred to hunt badgers, dachshunds are intelligent and curious creatures, making them surprisingly good watchdogs. What they lack in stature, dachshunds make up for in noise, with a bark that seems out of sync with their tiny frame.

However, this breed possesses a stubborn streak that can make them hard to manage. Dachshund puppies are usually anxious to explore and will push your boundaries, so owners should start training their dog as soon as possible (before chaos ensues).

Fellow dachshund owners could relate to the photo, with dawnnie413 describing them as "extreme busy bodies."

"Thats why they have pointed snouts so they can stick it in everyone's business," wrote Cryonic-ZA.

"Extremely nosy," agreed anxiouslyawaiting7. "If only they could talk, they'd be the biggest tea spillers."

"[My Dachshund's] name was literally Snoopy because he snooped everywhere," posted Comprehensive_Plan93.

"We joke [that ours] should be working in border security," commented foursheds.

"[Mine] just stops for minutes at a time to watch what someone is doing in their garage," wrote DangleSnipeCely.

A stock photo of a dachshund peering with its head out of the window. Curiosity is a common trait in the breed, as shown in the Reddit post. changju kang/iStock/Getty Images Plus

"A friend of mine bought an ottoman for her doxie to sit up at the window all day and watch the world go by," wrote randomredditor0042.

"God help whatever living creature has the audacity to walk in front of their house into their line of sight," posted prix03gt.

"I tell my girl all the time 'Other people are allowed to exist!!!'" wrote Yung_Turbo.

"[They're] guard dogs with no real desire to actually protect beyond barking," commented realitytvfiend3924. "Mine will bark her brains out, but the second someone is near, she runs away."

Newsweek reached out to u/chazzzzmak1972 for comment via Reddit.

