'Bling Empire: New York' Cast: Meet the Stars of New Netflix Spin-Off

The highly anticipated Bling Empire spin-off Bling: Empire New York is finally here, with episodes scheduled to be released on Netflix on January 20.

Bling Empire debuted in 2021 and followed a group of wildly wealthy Asians and Asian Americans living in Los Angeles, California.

The L.A.-based series aired its third season in 2022 and now Netflix is launching its sister show, based in New York City.

According to Netflix, the series will follow "a fresh group of wealthy, sophisticated, and hilarious Asian Americans from New York City, where the quality of real estate is measured by address, not acreage. Conversations are direct, not coded. And competition—for love, for money, and for power—is fierce."

They go on to reveal that the cast is made up of "billionaires, CEOs, and fashion icons," in a city "where you can be anything you want to be."

So who are the faces that will be starring in the new episodes, and where have we seen some of them before?

Newsweek has everything you need to know about the cast of Bling Empire: New York.

Bling Empire: New York Cast

Dorothy Wang

Dorothy Wang will definitely be familiar to Bling Empire fans as she featured in the second season of the show.

Wang, 34, is the daughter of billionaire mogul Roger Wang and at the end of Bling Empire Season 2 she revealed she was moving from L.A. to NYC.

By the looks of the trailer, the star, who has previously featured on shows like E!'s Rich Kids of Beverly Hills and Fetch Me A Date, will be focusing on her love life on Bling Empire: New York.

"I'm hoping that I'll vibe with New York guys more than L.A. guys. I'm single, ready to mingle," she declares in the show's teaser.

Tina Leung

Fashion stylist and blogger Tina Leung grew up in Hong Kong and Los Angeles but now, of course, lives in New York.

According to Business of Fashion, Leung has worked with luxury brands like Valentino, Loewe, and Georg Jensen, as well as launching her own designer vintage retail service called Era.

Stephen Hung

Stephen Hung is a businessman who launched his own private investment firm, SH Capital Group, in 1992.

According to his LinkedIn, he is the chairman of the Taipan Investment Group and vice-chairman of Rio Entertainment Group, which operates the Rio Hotel & Casino in Macau.

In 2014, The Washington Post dubbed Hung "the world's biggest spender" after he reportedly bought 30 custom-made Rolls-Royce Phantom cars for $20 million.

Hung's wife of ten years, model Deborah Valdez-Hung, will also feature in the Bling Empire: New York episodes. The couple shares two children, sons Ivan and Sean.

Lynn Ban

Lynn Ban is a jewelry designer whose pieces have been worn by stars like Rihanna, Nicki Minaj, and Lady Gaga.

According to her bio on Matches Fashion, Ban was educated at Cornell and New York universities, and an interest in "history, literature, and art informs her sophisticated and surrealist aesthetic."

Richard Chang

Richard Chang is another cast member on Bling Empire: New York who will be appearing on the show with a partner as Chang's significant other, Vika, has also joined the series.

Chang is currently the chief growth officer of Hudson Medical, a wellness, and regenerative medicine company, but according to Tatler Asia, he used to be the director of merchandise planning at Calvin Klein.

Blake Abbie

Blake Abbie is a journalist and actor who is currently editor-at-large of the indie fashion magazine, A Magazine Curated By.

Abbie's acting credits include romantic comedies Meteor Garden and Tomorrow Will Be Fine.

Bling Empire: New York premieres on Netflix on Friday, January 20. All eight episodes will be released at once.