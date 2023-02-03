Blinken Postpones China Trip After Outrage Over Spy Balloon Handling

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has reportedly postponed a planned visit to China amid a wave of outrage over a suspected Chinese surveillance balloon spotted over American airspace this week.

Blinken was scheduled to visit Beijing next week to meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang, and potentially Chinese President Xi Jinping, CNBC reported. Bloomberg, citing two unnamed officials, reported on Friday that officials decided that going forward with the trip now would send the wrong signal in the wake of the balloon's detection.

President Joe Biden has faced a wave of criticism over his handling of the situation with the balloon. After consulting with top military officials, Biden decided against shooting down the balloon to avert any safety risks for people on the ground, a senior administration official told Newsweek on Thursday.

Several Republican lawmakers, including Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene and Senator Marsha Blackburn, took to Twitter on Thursday calling on the president to shoot the balloon down.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.