Woman Shares Boyfriend's 'Genius' Way of Contacting Her Using Pet Camera

The internet is applauding the creative thinking of one boyfriend who came up with a "genius" way to send a message to his girlfriend without having his phone.

Gee Langan posted a video on TikTok (@geelanglan) showing footage from her dog camera, poised perfectly to show her two pups resting comfortably on the sofa. She notices quickly that something's amiss, though—there's a note hanging from a light fixture.

Understandably curious Langan zooms in to read the note, which says: "can't find phone, ring me when see this."

The video was captioned: "When your boyfriend can't find his phone whilst I'm in work, so puts this in front of the dog camera."

Langan certainly isn't alone in having a home security camera to keep an eye on her two dogs while she's at work. The number of homes with a smart security camera has continued to grow in recent years, as Statista estimates it was around 10 million homes in 2016, compared to over 77 million in 2022.

Consumer spending on smart home devices amounted to $127 billion throughout 2022, as the growing trend to have interconnected devices around the home gives residents quick access to the services they need from any location.

Among the many smart devices that homeowners now desire, security cameras inside and outside the home are the most popular and sought-after products. In 2022, the smart home security market was valued at $18.5 billion, according to Statista.

Most people purchase security cameras to ensure their home is safe or to monitor what their pets get up to when they're alone. But Langan's TikTok video has highlighted a novel method of utilizing the cameras.

"Men are a special breed," Langan wrote alongside the video, which has received over 34,000 likes so far. Many TikTok users have commented on the video to share a mixture of praise and bewilderment for the boyfriend's way of thinking outside the box.

One comment, by user @halliem81 reads: "They certainly are a special breed, but this is genius."

TikTok user @606xrs74jo commented on the video: "modern problems require modern solutions."

Other users noted the similarities to the 2015 film The Martian, starring Matt Damon. With no other way of communicating from Mars, Damon's character leaves notes or signals in front of cameras to get the attention of mission control on Earth.

One of the comments noting the parallels reads: "Your own personal Matt Damon, minus Mars."

