'Just Perfect'—Internet Obsessed With Dachshund and Chihuahua Mix

They say "nobody is perfect," but to TikTok users, Ollie the dachshund and Chihuahua mix is just that.

The popular pooch, who lives in Virginia, has stolen the hearts of the internet as his owner Cassandra, 30, regularly shares adorable clips of him to his very own TikTok.

Using the handle @bygollymisterollie, Ollie, four, is often the center of attention online as his followers can't get enough of his big ears and unique look.

Newsweek spoke to Cassandra, who doesn't wish to share her surname. She said a DNA test revealed that the rescue dog is half dachshund and half Chihuahua.

Ollie, 4, has become an internet sensation. Many people are obsessed with his large ears.

She said: "Some people are shocked when they find out his mix and others say they should've guessed both breeds. People also love learning there's a term for his mix.

"We post on socials to encourage dismissing negative stereotypes that tiny dogs have associated with them."

Cassandra states Ollie is stopped daily because of his distinctively large ears, which are her favorite feature.

She told Newsweek: "They're the cutest mix of both breeds - they stand up like Chihuahua ears, but are long like dachshund ears. His ears' 'wingspan' is 8 inches."

Hereditary Problems of the Chihuahua and Dachshund

Rachel Rodgers, a clinical animal behaviorist, told Newsweek that dachshunds are prone to back problems.

She said: "Chondrodystrophic breeds are very common and we clearly like the aesthetic which is why we have bred them like this, with the long back. Being a chondrodystrophic breed and being a dachshund cross there is a risk of IVDD - Intervertebral disc disease, or intervertebral disc herniation (IVDH)

Rodgers, who works at U.K.-based dog training company Nose to Trail, added: "In purebred dachshunds, risks are as high as 20 percent of miniature and 15 percent of the standards so are likely to be similar in this crossbreed. These are likely diagnoses for the breed even those with no history of trauma. It usually happens as they get older."

What Is the Temperament of a Chiweenie?

Cassandra describes Ollie as a "sweet" dog who enjoys car rides, cuddles, and playtime.

Newsweek spoke to Dr. Katie Friel-Russell, a veterinary behaviorist who states dogs like Ollie may need extra support.

"Behaviourally both breeds are known for low frustration tolerance and high anxiety so they would need a lot of support to grow into confident, happy adult dogs, and any time we breed solely for how a dog looks we know that risks to health and behavior may be overlooked in order to gain the cute factor," said Friel-Russell, who works at Positive Pet Training in the U.K.

What Do the Comments Say?

So far, the clip has had 3,116 views since it was shared on April 2.

One user said: "Perfect. Just perfect."

"Those ears just give it away!!" said another.

