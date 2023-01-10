Bride Sharing Her 'Bad' $300 Make-Up for Wedding Splits Views

A video of a "bad" bridal make-up job has gone viral on TikTok, where it has received a million views at the time of this writing.

A message overlaid on the clip, which was posted by TikToker @simply.haleyyy, said: "Throwback to when I paid $300 for my bridal [make-up] to look like this immediately after I left the studio."

The video showed a close-up of a woman's face, which featured a 'nude style' make-up, with some bumpy spots on her forehead.

The caption shared with the clip simply read: "#badmakeup #bridalmakeup #makeupartist #badmua #uglymakeup #weddingmakeup #fyp #foryoupage."

In a survey of 15,000 couples in the U.S. compiled by The Knot, a wedding planning website, the average cost of wedding make-up in 2021 was found to be $115, while wedding hair styling cost $130.

Erica T. Martell, a make-up artist based in the northeast who has worked in the industry for more than 20 years, told Brides magazine in March 2022 that bridal make-up price can vary widely, depending on where you reside as well as the artist's level of experience.

"There is a huge range of artists and options out there. Inexperienced artists, make-up counters, salons, and large companies with teams will have the lowest pricing, and experienced specialists like myself will have the highest pricing," she said at the time.

The latest bridal make-up video has divided views on TikTok.

User Shaney Mitchell [butterfly emoji] said: "It's not awful but for $300 that should be illegal [crying laughing emoji]."

The video creator replied: "I have more pics that show it. They didn't even do any skin prep or use the right foundation shade on me."

User danica reeves wrote: "I like it it's simple but def not bride make-up and def not $300," while user lookitskirby said the job was worth "$100 at most."

User tiffanyjohnsonmen said: "It looks good but it's not bridal make-up. It's more of an everyday look."

Ella noted: "If you don't have a good skincare routine that will happen."

Alla Saveliev said: "Lol [laugh out loud] as a bridal make-up artist, something like this is actually super requested. As for the price, it's generally for the time/experience of the artist."

Others thought the make-up wasn't bad at all, such as user1495901154576 who said: "That looks great? I'm confused," and user madison [wilted flower emoji] who wrote: "i thought it looked good [crying floods of tears emoji]."

Newsweek has contacted the user for comment. This video has not been independently verified.

