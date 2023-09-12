Heartwarming

Bride Praised for Ensuring Her Cats Are Included at Wedding: 'The Energy'

By
Heartwarming Cats TikTok Wedding Weddings

All pet owners would love their fur babies at their wedding, but sometimes circumstances will not allow you to make this happen. However, with a little creativity, you can still honor your best friend on your most important day.

A bride who recently got married in Tuscany, Italy, and couldn't fly her cats over has melted hearts all over the internet after finding a creative way to include them in her wedding, even though they weren't physically there.

In the post, shared on TikTok last Thursday by the bride, under the username Magdajagnicka, she and her husband, as well as other guests, can be seen holding two giant prints of her cat's faces at the reception.

bride's way of honoring cats at wedding
The bride, Magda, with Mia (left) and Otto sitting by his scratch post (right). A bride has gone viral for her hilarious way of including her cats at her wedding. Magdajagnicka

The hilarious post, which quickly went viral all over social media, comes with a caption that explains: "POV: when your cats couldn't be at your wedding but they are your family."

The cat's owner, Magda, a fashion stylist from Warsaw, Poland, told Newsweek: "The gray one is called Mia (it's a girl) and the orange one is a boy called Otto. We first rescued Otto in 2020 and then a couple of months later we adopted Mia.

"Since then, we started a big, organized group of cat lovers and we help homeless cats in Warsaw by offering foster homes or by using our social media to promote adoptions etc.

"Our wedding took place in Tuscany, Italy—we just love the Italian culture, their energy, the weather, music, the pizza and pasta. We would have [had] to get our cats on the airplane for them to attend the wedding, and this would [have been] so stressful, I cannot imagine even organizing something like that. On top of that, they don't like noise or bigger groups of people.

"As we love them really much, we wanted to honor them on our special day. With the cutouts, they were definitely present on the dancefloor with all the different guests grabbing them, putting them in the air, dancing, and having fun.

"No one was expecting this so it was a great surprise for the guests. We photoshopped their faces ourselves and had a local print shop prepare the boards."

cats cutouts at owner's wedding go viral
The two cardboard cutouts the bride made to have her cats at her wedding. Magdajagnicka

The video quickly went viral on social media, getting millions of view on TikTok. It has so far received over 8.7 million views and 1.3 million likes on the platform.

One user commented: "This is the energy." And Howbout said: "I want my friends to do this for me when I can't make it to brunch."

Reelshot: Make Vlogs & Recaps wrote: "You won't know it but they'll appreciate this." Sadie McDadie joked: "My cat is invited but she's gonna rsvp 'no' for sure." And Jolfeli added: "If my cats can't be at my wedding I won't get married."

Do you have funny and adorable videos or pictures of your pet you want to share? Send them to life@newsweek.com with some details about your best friend and they could appear in our Pet of the Week lineup.

